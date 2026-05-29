Singapore ERP Rates to Rise on AYE and PIE from June 29 After Temporary Holiday Cuts

Singapore's LTA will reduce ERP charges at six locations during the June school holidays, but from June 29 rates on parts of the AYE and PIE will increase by up to S$1 to manage returning congestion. Orchard ERP suspension may also end if traffic slows further.

Singapore 's Land Transport Authority ( LTA ) has announced adjustments to Electronic Road Pricing ( ERP ) rates, with temporary reductions during the June school holidays followed by selective increases from June 29, 2026, to manage congestion.

From June 2 to June 28, ERP charges will be lowered by S$1 at 18 time slots across six locations, including stretches on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), Central Expressway (CTE), Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), and Pan Island Expressway (PIE). Notably, the busiest morning period at the KPE after the Defu Flyover will see the charge drop from S$6 to S$5, and from S$5 to S$4 depending on timing.

This seasonal reduction aims to reflect lighter traffic expected during the school holiday period. However, starting June 29, ERP rates on selected parts of the AYE and PIE will increase by S$1 as traffic patterns revert to pre-pandemic norms with more commuters returning to offices. On the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, charges between 7:30 am and 8 am will rise from S$4 to S$5.

For the earlier slot from 7 am to 7:30 am, a new charge of S$1 will be introduced where it was previously free. On the PIE near Kallang Bahru and Bendemeer, four morning time slots will see rates climb to between S$1 and S$4. These changes are part of a quarterly review and are intended to maintain optimal traffic speeds rather than penalise drivers, according to LTA.

The LTA is also closely monitoring congestion in the Orchard area, where ERP has been suspended since April 2020. Traffic speeds there have remained below optimal levels since October 2025, and if congestion worsens in the next quarter, ERP charges could be reinstated. This potential return draws attention from both drivers and retailers on Orchard Road, which has seen increased crowds recently.

The ongoing cycle of traffic easing, attracting more vehicles, and prompting ERP adjustments underscores Singapore's challenge of managing limited road space against rising demand. While ERP is praised for keeping roads moving, critics argue that frequent increases add to the cost of living. The LTA will continue to review conditions and may adjust rates further as needed





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ERP Singapore LTA AYE PIE Traffic Congestion Road Pricing Peak Hour Charges Orchard

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong School Principal Suspended After Viral Bus Confrontation in Singapore Race DebateA Hong Kong school principal faces suspension and public scrutiny after a video showed him shouting at South Asian security guards in Singapore, sparking debates on racial bias and professional conduct.

Read more »

Singapore warns AI grant recipients to protect workers and avoid short‑term cutsMinister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau said companies repeatedly receiving public AI grants must treat workers fairly, warning that patterns of unfair layoffs could trigger government action. While acknowledging firms will pursue cost‑cutting, she urged against short‑term thinking and emphasized that public funds should lead to shared gains, including AI literacy and career transition support, as Singapore aims to become a global AI hub.

Read more »

Singapore Man Given 3-Year Jail Sentence for Defaulting on National ServiceA local man who also has Indonesian citizenship was given the maximum jail sentence of three years for defaulting on National Service for 21 years and nine months. He was also fined S$3,000. The judge in his case, James Elisha Lee, said that Zao's behaviour falls under the worst category of NS defaulters.

Read more »

Mask up? Singapore faces higher haze risk from June to OctSingapore is bracing for a higher risk of transboundary haze from June to October, driven by the impending development of El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

Read more »