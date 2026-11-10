Singapore Expands Disability Employment Grants To Boost Inclusive Hiring

Singapore introduces enhanced Enabling Employment Credit and new Stronger Support grant to reduce hiring costs for persons with disabilities, aiming for normalised inclusive business practices.

Singapore is significantly enhancing financial support for employers who hire persons with disabilities through expanded wage offsets and new grant tiers. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua announced these updates on Nov 10 at the Enabling Mark Business Conference 2026 held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. The reforms aim to normalise inclusive hiring as a standard business practice rather than an act of goodwill.

The core mechanism of this shift involves updating the Enabling Employment Credit to increase payout frequency and value. Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung further announced a $30 million allocation for the Stronger Support - Enabling Employment Grant. This new tier targets enterprises employing a meaningful number of persons with moderate support needs to address the rising operational costs of role redesign.

Also read NHTSA Expands Probe into Waymo Over School Bus Safety Violations

Updated Wage Offsets And Payout Mechanics

The Enabling Employment Credit now raises the qualifying income ceiling from $4,000 to $5,000 per month. This adjustment allows more employees to qualify for the permanent wage offset which remains capped at $400 per month per employee with disabilities. The government intends to make payouts quarterly instead of the previous half-yearly schedule.

The first quarterly payout is scheduled for December 2027 for wages paid from July to September 2027. A temporary wage offset for new hires who had not worked for at least six months will increase from 20% to 30%. The cap for this temporary offset rises from $400 to $600 per month and extends from nine to twelve months.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Views On Support And Challenges

Minister Ong Ye Kung stated that inclusive hiring must become normal business practice. He noted that employers face rising business costs and practical challenges such as workplace modifications. He emphasized that the government must help defray these costs to encourage more hiring. Joyce Chen of Cummins Asia Pacific agreed that financial incentives need broader awareness support.

Cummins Asia Pacific employs 13 persons with disabilities in roles such as service advisers and document controllers. Joyce Chen highlighted that existing grants did not cover transport for wheelchair users. The company currently pays for taxis to ferry an employee to its Tuas facility in western Singapore.

Real World Impact And Implementation Plans

The Stronger Support grant merges three existing schemes into the new Enabling Employment Grant. This simplified process is set to launch in the first half of 2027. It addresses concerns raised by the Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities regarding employment support.

The government is also establishing a new Employment Support Office run by SG Enable. This office will assist both persons with disabilities and employers in navigating employment matters. Firms like Crunchy Teeth cited that such support helps them employ and train people with disabilities effectively.

Advertisement

Awards Recognizing Inclusion And Future Steps

On the evening of Nov 10, 193 recipients were recognised at the Enabling Mark Awards 2026. The event explored ways to promote disability-inclusive employment across industries. Employers expressed questions about preparing teams for hiring persons with disabilities after they leave school.

The enhanced measures respond to ground-level concerns from persons with disabilities and caregivers. They continue to raise issues about finding suitable employment and staying employed. The updated credit and new grant structure aim to remove financial barriers for companies in manufacturing and distribution.