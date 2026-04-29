Singapore Expands EV Charging Network with Eight New Fast Charging Hubs

Singapore is set to deploy fast charging hubs at eight new locations, including six HDB car parks and two sports centres, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the public EV charging network. The initiative, led by EV-Electric Charging (EVe), aims to provide more convenient charging options for EV users and support the government’s goal of having at least one fast charging hub in every HDB town by 2027.

Singapore is set to expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure with the deployment of fast charging hubs at eight new locations across the island.

The initiative, led by EV-Electric Charging (EVe), a subsidiary of the Land Transport Authority (LTA), will see fast charging points installed at six Housing and Development Board (HDB) car parks and two sports centres, including Yishun, Tampines, Hougang, and Woodlands. Each site will feature between six and eight 50kW fast chargers, with three additional 7.4kW chargers to be installed at the Bukit Canberra Sports Centre.

The first of these sites is expected to be completed by early 2027, marking a significant step in enhancing Singapore’s public EV charging network and providing more convenient fast-charging options for EV users. The expansion builds on earlier contracts awarded to SP Mobility and Shell Singapore in March, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring every HDB town has at least one fast charging hub by the end of 2027.

EVe CEO Stephanie Tan emphasized the importance of this rollout in meeting the growing demand for EVs, stating that while many drivers rely on overnight charging near home, fast-charging hubs offer greater flexibility and convenience for those who need to charge during the day. The new hubs will complement the existing network, which already includes over 25,000 charging stations across HDB car parks, condominiums, and commercial buildings.

As of January, EV charging points had been deployed in 1,820 HDB car parks, covering more than 90% of all such car parks nationwide, with usage rates nearly doubling to about 18% in January from around 10% in September. Despite the progress, some HDB car parks remain without chargers due to technical constraints such as insufficient power supply or space limitations, or because residents prefer to install chargers at a later stage.

However, the continued expansion of charging infrastructure aligns with Singapore’s broader goals of promoting sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions. The collaboration with operators like SP Mobility and ComfortDelGro Engie, selected for their reliability and ability to deliver a positive user experience, underscores the government’s commitment to supporting EV adoption. As the demand for EVs continues to rise, these initiatives are crucial in ensuring that Singapore’s charging network keeps pace with the needs of drivers, offering both accessibility and efficiency





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