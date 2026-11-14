Singapore Launches SG for Humanity Network to Strengthen Gaza Aid Delivery

Singapore has launched the SG for Humanity network to improve last-mile aid delivery to Gaza, with new funding, food, winter supplies, and medical support commitments from four humanitarian groups.

Singapore has launched a new network called SG for Humanity to strengthen last-mile delivery of aid into Gaza by deepening partnerships with humanitarian organisations in the Middle East.

New Network for Gaza Aid

The network brings together the Government, humanitarian organisations and the community to support people affected by the crisis in Gaza. Its four initial partners are Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation and Singapore Red Cross. Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad spoke to the media from Egypt on Nov 13. He said Singapore has contributed more than $25 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza since 2023.

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But he added that goodwill alone is not enough, and what matters is getting help to families who need it. Zaqy said access to Gaza has improved since earlier in 2026 but remains challenging. Despite an agreement for at least 600 aid trucks to cross the border each day, non-governmental organisations say only about 200 trucks are able to do so daily.

He said the flow of goods has improved, and although maximum capacity could reach 600 trucks, the current flow is limited and constrained but still moving. Zaqy said navigating logistics, approvals and protocols can be difficult for individual humanitarian groups. The SG for Humanity network will help them partner with the right entities in Egypt and Gaza. It will also help ensure aid is sustained and that operations do not fall afoul of authorities, approvals and protocols.

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The network aims to avoid duplication and reach more families. Groups in the network can also draw on Government resources. These may include support from Singapore embassies, relevant ministries and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. They may also get access through military or health channels where appropriate.

Minister Visits Egypt and Saudi Arabia

Zaqy said the measure of success is not the amount of aid Singapore sends, but how much actually reaches people in Gaza and those displaced. During his trip, Zaqy visited Saudi Arabia and Egypt. He engaged with Egyptian authorities and humanitarian partners. He toured the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Centre and the Rafah Crossing area in North Sinai.

He also visited the Palestine Hospital in Cairo, which is supported under Humanity Matters Overseas Humanitarian Programme in Egypt. Zaqy witnessed the signing of a new agreement between RLAF and the Egyptian Red Crescent on Nov 12. The agreement expands cooperation on relief and recovery efforts for families in Gaza and Palestinians displaced to Egypt. RLAF and SRC also presented cheques totalling almost S$1 million to the Egyptian Red Crescent.

To support the partnership, RLAF will launch its Aid for Gaza 2027 fund-raising campaign later in 2026. It aims to raise at least $1.5 million. Funds will go towards community kitchens and hot meals, sanitation and hygiene supplies, winterisation and shelter assistance, essential medical supplies, learning spaces and psychosocial support. This builds on a June 2026 agreement where RLAF donated more than $754,000 to the Egyptian Red Crescent for children and families in Gaza and those displaced to Egypt.

Singapore Red Cross will commit a further $200,000 to its ongoing humanitarian response with the Egyptian Red Crescent. This is for winterisation kits, food parcels and other essential assistance. It brings its total commitment so far to $958,000. Mercy Relief will provide hot meals, food parcels and livelihood assistance to 7,800 beneficiaries in Gaza from November 2026 to February 2027.

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It will also provide weekly hot meals to another 850 children and teachers across four temporary learning spaces. It will support local livelihoods by sourcing from smallholder farmers and women food-processing groups. Humanity Matters will provide lightweight winterised blankets to displaced Gazan patients and caregivers at the Palestine Hospital in Egypt. It will also provide tents and tarpaulins for those affected by winter floods.

Partners Commit Funds and Supplies

Egyptian reports say some 24,000 family shelters have been destroyed or damaged. Mercy Relief chief executive Leon Yip said humanitarian access remains one of the biggest challenges in Gaza. Restrictions on entry and movement of supplies make assistance inconsistent, and needs on the ground change rapidly and can be compounded by other crises such as recent floods. Zaqy said NGOs and agencies in Egypt told him they were heartened that Singapore continues to focus on Gaza.

There is concern that attention could shift towards wider conflicts in the Middle East. He said madrasah students studying in Egypt have helped the Egyptian Red Crescent, and other classmates also want to volunteer. Doctors have asked whether they could send medical teams to the region, and Zaqy said discussions are under way. He also said Singapore wants to channel public support, including donations, volunteers and possibly medical teams.

Zaqy said that while there is a perception that the issue matters only to the Malay Muslim community, he has observed that other Singaporeans are also concerned. He said there is a wider group, especially among youth, who wish to help and do something. He said Singapore has seen an outpouring of sentiment and compassion and wants to harness that positively.

He added that while Singapore is a small country, compassion knows no borders, and its size should never limit the compassion it shows or the difference it can make. MCCY and SG for Humanity said the engagements and visits provided useful insights on humanitarian operations on the ground. SG for Humanity is planning the next phase of humanitarian support for Gaza to improve last-mile delivery of contributions from Singaporeans beyond fundraising.

This could include food and healthcare assistance in the upcoming winter months. Zaqy said there is certainly more work ahead, and Singapore will do what it can as it works together on this journey.