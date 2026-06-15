Singapore Expands Licence Eligibility for Heavier Electric Commercial Vehicles to 3,000kg

From June 15, 2025, Class 3 and 3A driving licence holders in Singapore can operate electric light goods vehicles and small buses up to 3,000kg unladen, up from 2,500kg, as part of the nation's 2040 clean energy vehicle transition.

Starting June 15, 2025, individuals holding Class 3 and 3A driving licence s in Singapore are now permitted to operate electric light goods vehicles (eLGVs) and electric small buses with an unladen weight of up to 3,000kg.

This regulatory adjustment, announced earlier in December 2024 and confirmed by the traffic police on June 14, expands the previous weight limit from 2,500kg. The policy shift is a key component of Singapore's broader national strategy to achieve a full transition to clean energy vehicles by the year 2040.

The authorities have conducted a thorough assessment of these electric vehicles' handling characteristics and physical dimensions, concluding that they remain comparable to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles despite the increased weight allowance. According to the police assessment, eLGVs and electric small buses typically carry an additional 400kg to 500kg due to their battery systems. Crucially, these batteries are usually positioned beneath the vehicle floor, resulting in a lower centre of gravity.

This design feature actually enhances overall vehicle stability and does not negatively impact handling or safety. The fundamental driving dynamics, road footprint, and braking performance of these electric models are deemed sufficiently similar to their ICE counterparts of the same class.

Therefore, the decision to raise the weight threshold for Class 3 and 3A licence holders is based on engineering and safety justifications, not merely a policy goal. The change specifically applies only to electric variants; traditional ICE light goods vehicles and small buses, regardless of weight, still require a higher-class licence (Class 4 or Class 4P) to operate legally. This amendment directly supports Singapore's ambitious environmental targets by encouraging the adoption of cleaner electric commercial vehicles.

By lowering the licensing barrier for a heavier but safer electric vehicle category, the government aims to accelerate fleet electrification among businesses and transport operators. The move is expected to simplify logistics and reduce operational costs for companies while contributing to improved air quality and reduced carbon emissions in the city-state. Motorists with the relevant licences should familiarise themselves with the updated vehicle classification rules effective from June 15 to ensure compliance.

The police have emphasized that all other existing traffic regulations and safety standards remain fully applicable to these vehicles





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Singapore Driving Licence Electric Vehicles Elgv Commercial Vehicles Weight Limit Clean Energy 2040 Target Traffic Police Vehicle Classification

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