Singapore Expands Public Cleanliness Drive Through Partnership With CapitaLand

The Public Hygiene Council and CapitaLand Investment have launched a new initiative across 16 malls to promote better social etiquette and waste disposal habits, marking 15 years of the Keep Singapore Clean campaign.

Singapore is elevating its commitment to public hygiene through a strategic partnership between the Public Hygiene Council (PHC) and CapitaLand Investment, aiming to instill better social etiquette among residents and visitors. As the nation celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Keep Singapore Clean movement, the campaign is expanding its physical footprint into 16 major shopping malls across the island.

The centerpiece of this initiative is an engaging 30-second video broadcast throughout these retail hubs, designed to remind shoppers of the simple yet vital responsibility of disposing of food and drink packaging in appropriate bins rather than leaving them on tables or in public spaces. This effort seeks to address the persistent issue of littering in high-traffic commercial areas, fostering a collective culture of shared responsibility. During the official announcement, PHC Chairman Mr. Andrew Khng and Executive Director Associate Professor Christina Liew emphasized that public cleanliness is not merely a task for cleaning crews but a reflection of the national character. The initiative focuses on behavioral change, encouraging a mindset shift where individuals take pride in their environment. By leveraging the high foot traffic of CapitaLand malls, the council hopes to normalize the act of 'clearing your own table' and responsible waste management, making it an instinctive habit for all shoppers. This partnership serves as a vital milestone in the long-term vision of the Keep Singapore Clean campaign, which has been instrumental in shaping the city's reputation as a clean and green urban space for over a decade and a half. Beyond the immediate impact of the video campaign, the PHC is looking to sustain momentum through ongoing engagement and community outreach. The collaboration highlights a broader trend in Singapore where the public and private sectors join forces to tackle social challenges. As urbanization continues to grow, maintaining public spaces requires active participation from every member of the community. The leadership of the PHC noted that while infrastructure like bins and professional cleaners are essential, the human element remains the most significant variable in the cleanliness equation. Through this 15-year celebration, the organizers hope to inspire the next generation to treat public spaces with the same care and respect they would show their own homes, ensuring that Singapore remains a world-class environment for years to come





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