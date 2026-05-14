Singapore Expands Transit Network with the Launch of Circle Line Stage 6

Singapore's Circle Line Stage 6 will open on July 12, featuring new stations at Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road, with a public preview scheduled for July 4.

Singapore is preparing for a significant milestone in its urban transport network with the upcoming launch of the Circle Line Stage 6 . This ambitious extension, which includes the Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road MRT stations, is scheduled to officially begin operations on July 12.

To allow the public to familiarize themselves with the new facilities, a special preview event will be held on July 4, running from 9.30am until 9pm. This event provides a wonderful opportunity for the community to explore the architecture and layout of the stations and enjoy free rides. Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow recently emphasized that after several years of intensive construction, the project is now in its final stages of systems testing and integration.

The addition of these stations is expected to drastically improve the daily commute for those living or working in the central region and the bustling downtown core, effectively closing a critical gap in the rail network. The Keppel station, situated along Keppel Road, is strategically positioned to support the future growth of the Greater Southern Waterfront. This area is slated for extensive residential and commercial development, and the station will serve as a vital artery for this emerging district.

Furthermore, the station will enhance the ease of travel to major business hubs, including PSA International and the Keppel Distripark, fostering better economic productivity through improved transit. Visitors to the Keppel station should take particular notice of the vent shafts, which have been artfully designed to evoke the imagery of the citys iconic cable cars, blending functional engineering with local identity. Beyond the architecture, the Land Transport Authority has prioritized sustainable mobility.

Each of the new stations, including Keppel, will feature dedicated bicycle parking lots and extensive sheltered linkways. These initiatives are designed to encourage a shift toward walking and cycling for the first and last mile of the journey, reducing reliance on motorized transport. One of the most historically significant additions is the Cantonment MRT station. Located at a depth of 28 meters, this station is built directly beneath the historic Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

The design philosophy for Cantonment station is a deliberate effort to create a harmony between the past and the present. By integrating elements of the original railway station design into the modern MRT infrastructure, the Land Transport Authority has created a space that pays homage to a national monument while serving the needs of a modern metropolis. This station is intended to be a primary access point for residents of the Tanjong Pagar area and those visiting nearby heritage sites.

It will also be a game-changer for employees working in the Central Business District, providing a more direct and efficient route to their workplaces. The result is a unique transit hub that reflects the rich historical narrative of Singapore while pushing the boundaries of modern engineering. In the Shenton Way area, the Prince Edward Road MRT station offers a different but equally compelling thematic approach.

The design of this station is heavily influenced by the maritime history of the surrounding region. Drawing inspiration from the old waterfront and the seafaring communities that were once the backbone of Singapore's early development, the station serves as a reminder of the citys origins as a trading port. From the late 19th century to the mid-20th century, areas such as Clifford Pier, Collyer Quay, and the Telok Ayer Basin were the epicenter of maritime trade and activity.

By weaving these themes into the station's aesthetic, the project ensures that the city's heritage is not lost amidst the skyscrapers. Additionally, the station will provide convenient access to important cultural and religious landmarks, including the Hock Teck See temple and the Haji Muhammad Salleh mosque, further integrating the transport network with the social fabric of the city.

Once the Circle Line Stage 6 is fully operational, the entire Circle Line will span an impressive 39 kilometers and comprise 33 stations. This comprehensive loop includes 12 interchange stations that connect commuters to the North-South Line, East-West Line, North-East Line, Downtown Line, and the Thomson-East Coast Line. This high level of connectivity allows for a more flexible and efficient travel experience, reducing travel times and congestion on other lines.

To ensure that the stations are inclusive, the Land Transport Authority has equipped all three new stations with barrier-free access, high-capacity lifts, escalators, and tactile guidance systems. These features ensure that the network remains accessible to everyone, regardless of their mobility level. The completion of Stage 6 represents a major leap forward in Singapore's commitment to providing a world-class, sustainable, and integrated public transportation system that evolves alongside its growing population





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