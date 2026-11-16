Singapore Lions prepare to host five-time World Cup champions Brazil at the National Stadium on November 17, 2026, in the Mizuho Blue Challenge.

Singapore will face football powerhouse Brazil at 6pm on Tuesday at the National Stadium. This fixture is part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge, which also features a match between Japan and Paraguay shortly after at 9.10pm on Friday.

Lions Aim For Victory Against World Class Opposition

Singapore head coach Gavin Lee stated that his team is aiming to win the upcoming clash against the five-time World Cup champions. Lee emphasized that while the Lions are excited about the opportunity, they remain realistic about the difficulty of the challenge. He noted that the players understand the gap in quality but are not intimidated by Brazil's prestigious status. The coach affirmed that his team will not allow the opponent's reputation to affect their mindset on the pitch.

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Focus On Performance And Controllable Factors

Lee highlighted that while winning is the goal, results are not entirely within the team's control. He pointed to the recent heated game between Japan and Brazil as an example of how external factors can influence outcomes. The coach stressed that the team must focus on their own performance and respond appropriately to uncontrollable events such as refereeing decisions. He acknowledged that referees are human and may make mistakes, but the players have the experience to handle such situations.

Building Stamina Through High Intensity Exposure

Following a 1-1 draw against Paraguay, Lee discussed the need to improve the team's ability to compete for full ninety minutes. He compared the process to weightlifting, stating that players only grow stronger when consistently challenged with heavier loads. The coach explained that exposing the squad to faster and more rigorous opposition is essential for development. He admitted that this approach is uncomfortable but necessary for Singapore to become a serious competitive team.

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Ilhan Fandi Takes Responsibility For Missed Chances

Singapore forward Ilhan Fandi addressed his performance against Paraguay, acknowledging that he did not finish the chances he created. Fandi stated that he feels he has the quality to score but took responsibility for his missed opportunities. He expressed confidence in his abilities and indicated that he is eager to take any future chances against Brazil. The forward emphasized that every day provides a new opportunity for improvement and growth.

Next Steps In The Mizuho Blue Challenge Series

The Singapore Lions will take the field against Brazil on Tuesday to test their progress against world-class opposition. The Mizuho Blue Challenge continues with the Japan versus Paraguay match later on Friday. Both teams are looking to build momentum and improve their standing in international football. The outcomes of these fixtures will serve as key indicators of the progress made by the participating squads.