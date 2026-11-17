Strategic consultant Nicholas Fang warns that foreign information manipulation during the haze crisis poses a significant threat to Singapore's security and stability.

Strategic consultancy managing director Nicholas Fang has identified a growing and evolving threat to Singapore's stability and security arising from foreign information manipulation and interference, commonly known as FIMI. This assessment follows recent disinformation campaigns that attempted to portray Singapore as interfering in Indonesia's internal affairs, particularly during a period when both nations were collaborating to address the transboundary haze problem. These coordinated efforts highlight how deceptive narratives can be weaponized to distort the information environment and influence public perception across borders.

Defining Foreign Information Manipulation Threats

FIMI is a term primarily utilized by the European Union to describe coordinated, deceptive, and manipulative behaviors by foreign state or non-state actors. The objective of such campaigns is to distort the information environment and influence a target country, government, or society. The recent incidents in the region illustrate how these campaigns seek to undermine trust and create confusion among citizens, using various levers such as false narratives and amplified online content to achieve their strategic goals. This definition provides a framework for understanding the sophisticated nature of modern hybrid threats that go beyond traditional military or economic aggression.

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Key Figures Amplifying False Narratives

Days after the initial haze-related disinformation emerged, former Indonesian trade minister Muhammad Lutfi posted videos online alleging that Singapore's state investors, Temasek and GIC, had influenced MSCI to downgrade Indonesia's market status. These claims were contradicted by statements from Indonesian stock exchange officials and Singaporean authorities, who found no evidence to support the allegations. While Mr Lutfi's comments are not directly linked to a coordinated disinformation campaign, his status as a real person and former official adds a different complexity to the narratives emerging during this period, distinguishing them from anonymous online bots.

In addition to the MSCI allegations, Mr Lutfi publicly criticized Singapore's response to the haze in other video posts. The circulation of these comments, alongside other fabricated stories, demonstrates how real-world figures can inadvertently or deliberately amplify false narratives. This includes fictitious posts regarding a meeting between Singapore's ambassador in Jakarta and a former Indonesian deputy foreign minister, as well as rumors of Indonesia stopping gas exports to Singapore. Such content aims to exploit existing social and political tensions to create chaos and inflame public opinion on both sides of the strait.

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Tactics And The Full Court Press Strategy

The disinformation campaign employed a comprehensive strategy described by Mr Fang as a full court press, a term borrowed from basketball that signifies applying pressure and a range of tactics across the entire length of the court. This approach involves the deployment of buzzers, or individuals paid to leverage social media to push specific messages, drown out opposing views, and repost content en masse to make a narrative appear more popular than it is. The combination of online falsehoods and real-world actions by public figures creates a compounded effect on various segments of society, even if the activities are not centrally coordinated.

While it is not possible to confirm who directed these tactics or their exact agenda, the methods bear hallmarks of FIMI campaigns observed in other global conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine. These operations typically seek to manipulate public perception, shape political decisions, and advance the strategic interests of malign actors. Research indicates that such campaigns often aim to erode public trust in institutions, including electoral systems, mainstream media, and government processes. The ultimate goal is to exploit existing social, ethnic, religious, or political divisions to disrupt social cohesion and influence major policy decisions.

Long Term Impact On Stability And Trust

The effects of FIMI can be immediate during times of crisis when people are already concerned and confused, but the long-term impact can be more significant if it undermines the social compact between citizens and the government. By attempting to discredit political candidates or interfere in elections, these campaigns can sway public debate on critical infrastructure projects and national security issues. Whether Singaporeans are the key target or collateral damage, the end effect of such a broad influence campaign remains troubling for regional stability. Authorities must remain vigilant against these evolving threats to maintain international confidence and protect the integrity of the information environment.