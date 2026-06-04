Singapore Faces New 12.5% Tariff on Exports to US Over Forced Labor Concerns

Singapore exports to the US in categories like energy, electronics, and pharmaceuticals will be hit with a 12.5% tariff under a new US measure targeting forced labor goods. The Ministry of Trade and Industry expressed disappointment and plans to engage the US.

The United States has announced a new tariff measure targeting goods produced with forced labor , which will impose a 12.5% duty on approximately one-third of Singapore 's domestic exports to the US.

The measure, set to take effect after a public comment period and hearings before a US trade panel starting in July, replaces a temporary 10% global levy under Section 122 that expires in late July. The Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) confirmed that the affected categories include energy and energy products, pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, certain electronics, certain aerospace products, semiconductors, and metals used in currency and bullion.

This development follows an investigation by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), which found that dozens of countries, including Singapore, failed to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the import of goods produced with forced labor. Singapore has strongly rejected these findings, stating that it does not condone forced labor and has a comprehensive framework to enforce against such practices.

MTI emphasized that there is no evidence of Singapore's role in supply chains associated with forced labor and that it had conveyed its position during bilateral consultations with the USTR. The ministry will continue to engage constructively to explore options and is assessing the potential impact on Singapore's exports.

Separately, Singapore is also among 15 other economies under USTR investigation under Section 301 for structural excess capacity in manufacturing sectors, though the findings and proposed actions for that investigation have not yet been released. Experts note that the Trump administration used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 as the legal basis for the forced labor tariff because it has no statutory expiration date or maximum percentage cap, and measures under this law have historically been more resilient against judicial challenges.

However, applying blanket tariffs to dozens of countries stretches the law beyond Congress's original intent, and lawsuits are anticipated once the tariff takes effect. The new tariff represents a significant escalation in US trade pressure, targeting a wide range of key sectors in Singapore's export economy. Singapore, as a major trading hub, relies heavily on its exports to the US, which totaled over $40 billion in 2024. The pharmaceutical and electronics sectors, in particular, face substantial exposure.

Companies operating in these sectors may need to adjust supply chains or explore alternative markets to mitigate the impact. MTI's statement underscores Singapore's commitment to free trade and its willingness to engage diplomatically, but the lack of specific evidence linking Singapore to forced labor has prompted calls for a more transparent process.

The USTR investigation has drawn criticism from trade analysts who argue that the methodology is flawed and that the blanket application undermines the credibility of the trade enforcement mechanism. As the public comment period approaches, stakeholders expect robust opposition from Singapore and other affected nations. The outcome of this tariff measure could set a precedent for how the US addresses labor rights in global trade, with potential ripple effects across other countries targeted by similar investigations.

For now, Singaporean exporters face uncertainty as they await the final tariff rates and the resolution of the separate excess capacity investigation, which could impose additional duties on manufacturing sectors





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Singapore US Tariffs Forced Labor Trade Policy Section 301

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