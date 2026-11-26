The US Trade Representative has proposed a maximum 20% tariff on Singapore exports, adjustable to 10% if a trade agreement is reached, while Singapore rejects the findings and analysts warn of limited but real impact on the small open economy.

The United States has proposed tariffs of up to 20 per cent on Singapore goods, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, following an investigation into structural excess capacity and production in specific manufacturing sectors.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced the proposal on Wednesday, 25 November, targeting Singapore alongside 13 other markets including China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan. The USTR said the tariff rate could be adjusted to 10 per cent if Singapore and Washington reach a reciprocal trade agreement or conclude other negotiations addressing the findings of the investigation. The investigations were launched on 11 March under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, covering 16 economies.

Also read US Proposes Up to 20% Tariffs on Singapore Goods Over Capacity Concerns

Section 301 is designed to address unfair foreign practices affecting US commerce and may respond to unjustifiable, unreasonable or discriminatory foreign government practices that burden or restrict US commerce, according to the USTR website. The USTR said it received 1,070 comments and testimony from nearly 140 witnesses across the investigations. The maximum proposed rate for Singapore is higher than the 18 per cent proposed for Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia.

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The USTR said Singapore is among 14 economies whose manufacturing-related policies and practices it deemed unreasonable and a burden or restriction on US commerce. The authority cited industrial plans, financial repression, savings policies that suppress domestic consumption, inadequate labour protections and financial support for key sectors. Interested parties have until 5 January 2027 to submit written comments and requests to participate in public hearings, which are scheduled to begin on 25 January.

Singapore Rejects US Tariff Findings

Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) rejected the USTR's findings, saying they failed to take into account the structure of Singapore's economy. Singapore's economic policies do not protect our domestic market or subsidise manufacturing for export, the ministry said. METI said Singapore's global trade surplus is a reflection of our outward- and market-oriented economy as well as our status as a trusted business and trading hub.

The ministry noted that the US has maintained a trade surplus with Singapore for over 20 years under the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, with the surplus rising from $34.8b (US$27b) in 2024 to $42.6b (US$33b) in 2025. METI will submit further comments during the public consultation period and continue discussions with the USTR to reconsider the proposed measures and explore ways to reduce the tariff.

Analysts See Room for Tariff Negotiation

Analysts noted that the tariff rate is not final and there is genuine room for negotiation with the US, pointing to exclusions for some products that may apply. Ms Selena Ling, chief economist at OCBC, said this is still a proposed measure rather than a done deal and added that she would not overstate the macroeconomic impact for this reason.

She noted that the US has explicitly provided a pathway to a 10 per cent tariff if an agreement is reached, suggesting genuine room for negotiation. I would therefore regard 20 per cent as an upper proposed rate rather than a foregone conclusion, said Ms Ling. She said more broadly it is another reminder that even comprehensive trade agreements cannot entirely insulate countries from a more interventionist global trade environment.

As a major trade, logistics and financial hub, anything that slows regional trade and investment in the global environment will eventually wash back onto Singapore, said Ms Ling. Businesses would have to adjust to the new normal of prolonged policy uncertainty by reorganising supply chains around tariffs, national-security considerations and competing economic blocs, which reduces efficiency.

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Specific Sectors Face Tariff Exposure

Mr Chris Hampden, senior vice president at global procurement and supply chain consultancy Proxima, said Singapore's direct tariff exposure may be narrower than the headline suggests. He noted that semiconductors and pharmaceuticals were previously excluded from broad country tariffs, and certain electronics, aerospace products and energy products have also been excluded previously. Mr Hampden said electronic components, specialty chemicals, healthcare products and some precision-engineered parts may potentially be exposed this time.

The final exposure will depend on the product annexes and precise US tariff classifications, he said. Ms Lee Yen Nee, senior country risk analyst at BMI, which is owned by Fitch Solutions, echoed that view. She noted that the proposal contains a number of product exclusions. That said, these will cushion the impact, not eliminate it.

Singapore Exports Face Increased Tariff Rates

Singapore remains one of the more vulnerable economies in Asia, she said. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters on Thursday that Singapore's exports to the US affected by tariffs currently in place are worth about S$9.4 billion (US$7.3 billion). With the latest proposed tariffs, the effective tariff rate on Singapore would be raised from 7.8 per cent to 10.3 per cent, he added.

About one-third of Singapore's domestic exports to the US would be affected by the tariffs, according to METI. Earlier, on 24 July 2026, the US imposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on a range of Singapore's exports following a US Section 301 investigation into 60 trading partners over their alleged failure to enforce bans on imports of goods produced with forced labour. Singapore does not condone forced labour and has a comprehensive framework to tackle such practices domestically.

It said it would continue to engage the USTR on the tariffs. The Supreme Court of the United States struck down Trump's reciprocal tariffs on 20 February 2026. On the same day, the US president announced a 10 per cent tariff on all US imports for 150 days, starting from 24 February. It expired on 24 July 2026.