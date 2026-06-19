Singapore Faces Significant Rise in Electricity Tariff Amid Geopolitical Supply Shock

Singapore's regulated electricity tariff is projected to increase by up to 30% in the third quarter due to surging natural gas prices triggered by the US-Israel attack on Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The hike will impact the majority of households, though more consumers are opting for fixed-price contracts to mitigate volatility.

Singapore households are bracing for a notable rise in electricity costs beginning in the third quarter, according to the Energy Market Authority (EMA). The upcoming adjustment to the regulated electricity tariff , which is revised quarterly, follows heightened geopolitical tensions after the US and Israel's attack on Iran on February 28.

That event disrupted energy infrastructure in the Gulf and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for approximately 20% of global oil and gas supplies. The closure has strained global fuel supply chains, pushing natural gas prices sharply higher.

While a peace deal between the US and Iran promises to reopen the strait by June 19, industry experts caution that restoring supply flows to pre-conflict levels will take time and remains uncertain due to the potential for further violence. The regulated tariff, currently set at 29.72 cents per kilowatt-hour (including GST), impacts 62.8% of Singapore households. Analysts project significant increases, with estimates ranging from 20% to as high as 30% for the quarter starting in July.

For a typical four-room HDB flat, where the average monthly electricity bill is about $88, a 20-25% hike could translate to an additional $30 per month. Energy costs are the primary driver of Singapore's electricity tariff, calculated based on the average fuel costs over the first two and a half months of the preceding quarter.

Consequently, the tariff revision for the July quarter reflects fuel price movements from April to mid-June-a period marked by intense volatility. Singapore's reliance on imported gas for 95% of its electricity generation makes it particularly vulnerable to global price swings. In 2025, the nation's gas imports consisted of 43% piped natural gas from Malaysia and Indonesia and 57% liquefied natural gas from various countries, including Middle Eastern suppliers.

The spike in fuel prices, which have risen over 50% since late February, is expected to be prominently reflected in the upcoming tariff. S&P Global's Amanda Kang notes that Singapore's electricity prices are tied to imported gas costs, which in turn lag behind oil prices under long-term supply contracts, creating a delayed but inevitable pass-through effect when oil prices surge. Despite the expected regulatory tariff increase, households have been gradually shifting toward fixed-price electricity contracts as a hedge against volatility.

Between February 1 and June 1, the proportion of households on the regulated tariff decreased from 63.4% to 62.8%, while those on fixed-price plans grew from 36.6% to 37.1%. Fixed-price plans lock in a rate for the contract duration and have recently seen price hikes and the removal of discounted options following the Iran conflict.

Nevertheless, some retailers still offer rates below the current regulated tariff, with minimum contract durations of six months. The Energy Market Authority suggests that the shift may be driven by consumers' attempts to protect themselves from anticipated tariff hikes and an increase in new households during the period. Switching to a fixed-price plan is straightforward; consumers sign up with their chosen retailer, who coordinates with SP Group to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.

As geopolitical and market dynamics evolve, both regulators and consumers are navigating a more unpredictable energy landscape. Title: Singapore Faces Significant Rise in Electricity Tariff Amid Geopolitical Supply Shock Description: Singapore's regulated electricity tariff is projected to increase by up to 30% in the third quarter due to surging natural gas prices triggered by the US-Isreal attack on Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The hike will impact the majority of households, though more consumers are opting for fixed-price contracts to mitigate volatility. Category: Business/Energy Keywords: Electricity tariff, Singapore, Energy Market Authority, natural gas prices, Strait of Hormuz, Iran war, regulated tariff, fixed-price contracts, SP Group, HDB flats, fuel costs, geopolitical tension





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Electricity Tariff Singapore Energy Market Authority Natural Gas Prices Strait Of Hormuz Iran War Regulated Tariff Fixed-Price Contracts SP Group HDB Flats Fuel Costs Geopolitical Tensions

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