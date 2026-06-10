Singapore Faces Subtle Information Operations: Experts Urge Multi-Pronged Response

A strategic consultant breaks down the challenge of foreign social media posts targeting Singaporean society, analysing motives and proposing a multi-layered defense strategy involving legal action, platform cooperation, and public education.

The origins and motive of social media posts attacking Singapore an society are hard to discern, but there are ways to respond, says strategic consultancy managing director Nicholas Fang.

While there is no evidence that the inflammatory posts are part of a coordinated campaign, they are still worth paying close attention to. Under the Online Criminal Harms Act, the police issued directions to YouTube, Facebook and X to disable Singapore users access to the posts, which originated overseas.

Research done by my team at Black Dot Research, a market and social research consultancy, shows a proliferation of videos online in recent months that were created with the assistance of artificial intelligence. The videos, in the form of pseudo-documentaries, were shared on platforms such as YouTube and are mostly in Chinese. They often start out complimentary about Singapore before spiralling into critical content that combines facts, commentary, speculation and outright false information.

In recent weeks, some of these narratives include predictions that Singapore energy supplies would run out in two weeks, a nod to the ongoing conflict in Iran, and the allegation that the country's economy is predicated on money laundering. These are patently untrue. The use of information operations by bad actors to target adversaries is not new. We have seen such tactics deployed in conflicts ranging from the invasion of Ukraine to the war in Iran.

They have also become commonplace in scenarios that fall below the threshold of all-out war, for instance, when evidence emerged that Russia sought to influence the 2016 US elections. For state and non-state actors, information operations are low-cost and often provide a level of anonymity. There are also increasingly more private sector entities willing to provide such services for a fee. The true motive and originator of such content are hard to discern.

And while Singapore authorities said there is no evidence of a state-led campaign targeting the country, it is not hard to see how bad actors might destabilise the government, spread disharmony among citizens, or simply create chaos and confusion in a society. Countering threats posed by information operations was a key focus of the Riga StratCom Dialogue, an event organised by the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence which I spoke at last week.

Experts highlighted three key pillars in responding to such threats, and they have varying degrees of applicability for countries like Singapore. First, governments can disrupt information operations by working with technology companies and social media platforms to restrict access to harmful content. They can also go after payment pathways through which such activities are funded, or impose legislation that targets such attacks and behaviour.

The challenge of this approach is coordinating efforts across multiple agencies and involving the public and private sectors to achieve the desired outcomes. The Singapore government has already demonstrated the willingness to deploy some of these measures, and the country's small size enables it to adopt a whole-of-government approach to national threats. A second approach mooted in Riga was to take a more offensive stance against adversaries rather than a defensive or passive one.

This was understandably favoured by many NATO and European representatives who had experienced first-hand the actions of an adversary such as Russia in the four-year-long war in Ukraine. This approach might prove problematic for a country like Singapore, which is not under threat from a clear and present danger in the form of a specific adversary. The third pillar involves building societal resilience through media literacy and public awareness campaigns to help citizens identify and resist false information.

This is a long-term strategy that requires ongoing investment in education and community engagement. For Singapore, a multi-pronged approach that combines legal measures, platform cooperation, and public education may be the most effective way to counter the subtle but persistent threat of information operations





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