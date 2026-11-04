Singapore Father Builds AI Tutor to Help Kids Learn Independently

Yeong Siak Meng developed myKx, an AI study companion, to bridge the gap in parental time and support Singapore school syllabus learning for his children.

Yeong Siak Meng, a technology professional from Singapore, has created an artificial intelligence study companion named myKx to address the challenges of modern parental involvement in education. The invention aims to help his three children, aged Primary 3, Primary 6, and Secondary 2, study independently while keeping their father connected to their academic progress despite his long work hours. The project was developed over a three-night period in response to the frustrations of balancing a career with tutoring duties during the evening hours.

Core Details and Educational Mechanism

The platform features a virtual study buddy named Kix, a cartoon star designed to guide children through lessons and offer specific hints tailored to their current understanding. Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, myKx is built around the Singapore school syllabus, utilizing teaching methods familiar to local students such as model drawing for mathematics and Claim, Evidence, Reasoning for science. The system tracks each child's individual learning progress and incorporates games and activities customized to their personal interests to maintain engagement.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Yeong, who works in technology at a blockchain startup, serves as the family's unofficial tutor for mathematics, science, and English while his wife manages the tracking of homework and examinations. He originally from Malaysia and became a Singapore citizen, a background that required him to familiarize himself with the local syllabus and past-year papers to ensure his teaching methods met marker expectations. He acknowledges that his previous teaching style was sometimes too dry, which led to friction with his eldest child during the Primary 6 School Leaving Examination two years ago.

Real-World Impact and Future Plans

The primary goal of myKx is to give parents more time and headspace, which Yeong jokes might even help Singapore's birth rate by reducing the stress of parenting. The application provides daily summaries to parents, detailing what the children have learned, where they struggled, and their emotional state, allowing for more specific conversations than a simple inquiry about their day. Yeong plans to spend more time with his family during the coming holidays after serving his notice period at his previous job, focusing on refining the tool he built with help from AI coding agents.

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Testing and Safety Features

Yeong deliberately planted a typo in the system to test a feature that allows children to flag mistakes made by Kix, ensuring that corrections only occur automatically when the system reaches its highest confidence threshold. The platform is also designed to respond supportively if a child enters a worrying message, displaying helpline information for Tinkle Friend and SOS while alerting a parent. Although full home-camera integration and mobile applications are not yet built, Yeong used simulated location data and AI-generated images to demonstrate how these safety features could function during the Meta Global AI Developer Hackathon.

Next Steps and Development Path

The children have begun exploring the main features of the platform and have assisted their father in brainstorming ways to promote the project as part of the hackathon criteria for the most viral entry. While they have tested some questions, they have not yet used the platform extensively, and the tadpole raising game for the youngest son remains a fun side feature rather than the core focus. Yeong remains hopeful that the tool will ease the pressure of tutoring, allowing him to be more involved in his children's education without the emotional toll that previously affected his patience.