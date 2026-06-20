Singapore Filmmakers Debate Dialect Policy Amid Dear You Screening Controversy

The screening of the Mandarin-dubbed version of Dear You alongside restricted festival showings of its original Teochew version has ignited debate over Singapore's bilingual policy and its impact on dialect preservation. Prominent filmmakers argue that the policy is outdated and limits artistic expression, while authorities maintain it supports Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans.

Singapore's film industry finds itself at the center of a cultural debate following the decision to release the Mandarin-dubbed version of the Chinese film Dear You (2026) for general audiences, while the original Teochew-language version is restricted to festival and niche screenings.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has defended the approach as consistent with Singapore's bilingual policy, which prioritizes Mandarin among Chinese Singaporeans. Under current guidelines, full dialect films may only be shown at specialized events, though dubbed versions are permitted for widespread commercial release. This policy has drawn criticism from prominent local filmmakers who argue that it undermines artistic authenticity and the preservation of linguistic heritage.

The film, which premiered in its original Teochew at Sands Theatre on June 17, has become a touchstone for broader discussions about language, identity, and cultural policy in Singapore. Renowned directors Eric Khoo and Jack Neo voiced their concerns in a letter published by The Straits Times on June 19, urging authorities to adopt a new direction that better serves stakeholders in the local film industry.

They compared dialect films to foreign-language films such as French or Malay productions, questioning why cinemas face restrictions that do not apply to home video, streaming platforms, or inflight entertainment. The filmmakers stressed that market demand for the Teochew version should be allowed to translate into commercial success, calling the existing policy outdated. Their letter highlights a growing rift between regulatory frameworks and the evolving cultural expressions of Singapore's Chinese community. Other filmmakers have echoed these sentiments.

Boo Junfeng, director of Sandcastle and Apprentice, stated he would not watch the Mandarin-dubbed version because it diminishes the film's authenticity. A Hokkien speaker, Boo acknowledged the benefits of the bilingual policy but argued it is time to move beyond measures that inadvertently suppress dialects. He emphasized that watching dialect films does not threaten bilingualism.

Similarly, Kelvin Sng, director of The Fortune Handbook and King Of Hawkers, noted mixed public opinion: while some believe Mandarin broadens accessibility for younger audiences, others feel dubbing erases cultural nuance embedded in the Teochew language. Sng underscored that language carries culture, emotion, rhythm, and identity, and that audiences should have the option to experience a story as originally conceived.

Producer Huang Junxiang, who has seen the Teochew version, said he would watch the Mandarin dub only begrudgingly, arguing that dubbing strips away the performers' nuances and the historical context of Nanyang immigrants portrayed in the film. He challenged the policy's effectiveness, suggesting that exposure to dialects in media might actually spark greater interest in Chinese culture and Mandarin rather than weaken it.

These perspectives collectively call for a reevaluation of how Singapore balances its bilingual priorities with the preservation of its diverse linguistic heritage. The ongoing conversation reflects a larger, global tension between standardization and cultural diversity in nation-building. The debate has also reached the public through social media. Filmmaker, cartoonist, and lawyer Colin Goh, who is Teochew, posted on Facebook after seeing the film, urging others to watch it in Teochew rather than the Mandarin dub, which he called ridiculous.

He praised Dear You as a thoughtful and entertaining work of filmmaking, reinforcing the argument that dialect versions offer a richer, more authentic experience. As Singapore continues to evolve, the discussion invites policymakers to consider whether existing language regulations still serve the public interest or if they need updating to reflect a more inclusive understanding of cultural identity in a modern, multicultural society





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