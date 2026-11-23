Singaporean productions secure three major awards at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, celebrating cinematic excellence in animation and scoring.

Singaporean cinema achieved a significant milestone at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards held in Taipei on Sunday, November 22. Local productions secured three major accolades, marking a high point for the regional film industry's international recognition. Director Ervin Han's animated feature The Violinist claimed awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Animated Feature. Simultaneously, Anthony Chen's drama We Are All Strangers took home the prize for Best Original Film Score.

The Violinist Secures Dual Category Victories

The Violinist emerged as a leading contender, capturing two distinct honors during the ceremony. Director Ervin Han thanked producer Jordan Katherine See, who co-wrote the script, for believing in the project's potential. Han described the film as a love story for Singapore, focusing on memories, the power of music, and the value of peace. The animated historical drama depicts childhood friends Fei and Kai, whose musical ambitions are derailed by the Japanese invasion of Malaya and Singapore in late 1941. Han noted that the film required years of painstaking effort to complete, crediting the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for their sustained support. He also acknowledged Spanish animator Raul Garcia, who co-directed the feature alongside him.

Also read Singapore's The Violinist Wins Best Animated Feature at Golden Horse Awards

We Are All Strangers Honored For Musical Excellence

We Are All Strangers, the concluding entry in Anthony Chen's Growing Up trilogy, received recognition for its musical composition. The drama explores the lives of Lim Junyang, played by Koh Jia Ler, and his hawker father Boon Kiat. Their familial bonds are tested when Junyang and his girlfriend Lydia, portrayed by Regene Lim, face unexpected adult challenges. Singaporean composer Kin Leonn and Belgian composer Thomas Foguenne accepted the Best Original Film Score award on stage. Leonn revealed that scoring films has been a childhood dream since he was eight or nine years old. He credited director Anthony Chen for providing the opportunity to score The Breaking Ice in 2023, which paved the way for this achievement. Leonn emphasized that the award belongs to the entire team behind We Are All Strangers.

Advertisement

Directors Reflect On Craft And International Collaboration

Thomas Foguenne, one of the winning composers, addressed the audience in Mandarin, citing his limited command of English. He thanked Anthony Chen for the opportunity to collaborate and expressed gratitude for working with a team he described as family. Foguenne noted the warmth generated during production and hinted at future creative partnerships. Meanwhile, director Anthony Chen reflected on the industry's broader achievements through a press release. He highlighted that Ah Girl received five nominations totaling fifteen individual nods, a feat he described as remarkable. Chen affirmed that his primary motivation is not to win awards but to hone his craft and give voice to marginalized communities. He expressed pride in the team and stated his commitment to creating impactful storytelling regardless of accolades.

IMDA Recognition Highlights Industry Growth

Yvonne Tang, Assistant Chief Executive for Media Industry Group at IMDA, issued a statement congratulating the nominated and winning teams. She emphasized that every nomination and win represents the dedication of talented individuals pouring effort into their craft. Tang pointed out that having five films receive fifteen nominations is a significant accomplishment in itself. The three wins further validate the hard work invested by these creative teams. IMDA pledged to continue assisting local talent in honing their skills and building lasting careers. The agency also aims to develop international partnerships to showcase Made-with-Singapore stories to a global audience. This recognition underscores the growing strength and resilience of Singapore's media industry on the world stage.