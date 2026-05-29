Singapore finance professionals fear AI will affect their jobs

According to the Global Talent Trends 2026 report, 48% of professionals in the finance sector in Singapore are afraid that AI will affect their jobs. The report also highlights a growing trend of finance professionals seeking careers that align with their values and contribute to the greater good.

According to the Global Talent Trends 2026 report from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ( ACCA ), 48% of professionals working in the finance sector in Singapore are afraid that artificial intelligence (AI) will affect their jobs.

Concerns around the use of AI in finance and accountancy recruitment emerge as one of the standout issues this year. The use of AI by organisations for recruitment has to be carefully considered. It should be used to augment, but not replace, human judgment. Strong governance, transparency, and regulation around its use in the future is fundamentally important to ensure recruitment processes are fair and unbiased.

In Singapore, over four in five (81%) say they are confident that they can learn and apply new AI technology. The report showed that 51% of the respondents from Singapore are using AI in their work daily.

Eleven thousand individuals from 160 countries working in accountancy and finance roles participated in the biggest yearly talent survey for the industry, answering questions on topics that range from career ambitions, AI concerns, sustainability, social impact, intergenerational collaboration, entrepreneurial ambitions, and returning to the office. Interestingly, the number of finance professionals who say they aspire to become entrepreneurs is growing. Across the globe, the figure is now at 48%, up from 45% in 2025.

In Singapore, the change is even more stark, from 31% last year to 42% in the latest survey. Perhaps even more striking is that finance professionals desire careers that are purpose-driven, and a significant number of the respondents from Singapore (70%) say that social issues and human rights are important to them. While 54% said they wanted jobs tied to social impact, 63% said they aspire for finance roles that are focused on the environment.

The number of finance professionals in Singapore who expressed these views is higher than in other developed countries. For example, in Australia, the percentage of respondents who said they have ambitions for finance roles with environmental remits is 52%, and in the United Kingdom it's 47%. The data from Singapore reflects a workforce navigating uncertainty around technology, purpose, and career progression.

The ACCA report highlights a growing trend of finance professionals seeking careers that align with their values and contribute to the greater good. As the industry continues to evolve, it is essential that organisations prioritise transparency, governance, and regulation to ensure fair and unbiased recruitment processes. This will not only benefit the individuals but also the industry as a whole.

The ACCA report is a valuable resource for finance professionals, recruiters, and organisations looking to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly changing landscape. The report provides insights into the changing needs and aspirations of finance professionals, and offers practical advice on how to adapt and thrive in this new environment. As the industry continues to navigate the impact of AI and other technological advancements, it is crucial that we prioritise the needs and aspirations of our workforce.

By doing so, we can create a more sustainable and equitable future for all. The ACCA report is a timely reminder of the importance of prioritising the needs and aspirations of our workforce. It highlights the need for organisations to be more transparent, accountable, and responsive to the changing needs of their employees. The report also underscores the importance of investing in the skills and development of finance professionals, particularly in areas such as AI, sustainability, and social impact.

By doing so, we can create a more skilled and adaptable workforce that is better equipped to meet the challenges of the future. The ACCA report is a valuable resource for finance professionals, recruiters, and organisations looking to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly changing landscape. It provides insights into the changing needs and aspirations of finance professionals, and offers practical advice on how to adapt and thrive in this new environment.

As the industry continues to navigate the impact of AI and other technological advancements, it is crucial that we prioritise the needs and aspirations of our workforce. By doing so, we can create a more sustainable and equitable future for all. The ACCA report highlights a growing trend of finance professionals seeking careers that align with their values and contribute to the greater good.

As the industry continues to evolve, it is essential that organisations prioritise transparency, governance, and regulation to ensure fair and unbiased recruitment processes. This will not only benefit the individuals but also the industry as a whole





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