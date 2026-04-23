Singapore Firms Embrace Demand Response and Renewables to Tackle Rising Electricity Costs

More energy-intensive businesses in Singapore are actively participating in demand response programs and adopting solutions like solar and battery storage to manage rising electricity costs and support grid stability. The Energy Market Authority reports significant growth in program participation and increased solar capacity.

Singapore is witnessing a growing trend among energy-intensive businesses to actively manage their electricity consumption and embrace solutions like solar power and battery storage , driven by escalating costs and a desire to bolster grid stability.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) reports a significant expansion of its demand response program, increasing from four participating businesses in 2023 to sixteen in the current year, alongside a doubling of service providers from three to six. This program incentivizes companies, particularly manufacturers with substantial energy needs, to curtail electricity usage during peak demand periods, offering financial rewards for successful reductions.

The collective impact of these reductions has reached 167 megawatts, sufficient to power approximately 300,000 four-room HDB flats for an hour. The core principle behind demand response is to alleviate strain on the power grid and contribute to more predictable electricity prices. Businesses can engage through electricity retailers, aggregators, or directly if they can commit to reducing at least 0.1MW of power.

They participate by bidding into the wholesale market, offering to lower consumption when prices surge or supply becomes constrained. Activation triggers operational adjustments, such as temporarily disabling non-essential equipment, or utilizing alternative sources like batteries or generators, with incentives reaching up to S$4,500 per megawatt-hour. Strict compliance is enforced, with penalties for failing to meet an 80% reduction threshold. While beneficial, the program isn't universally applicable, posing challenges for continuous operations like cold chain logistics and data centers.

Simultaneously, the adoption of battery storage systems is gaining momentum, particularly following disruptions in oil and gas shipments, which led to substantial price increases. Companies like Blue Whale Energy are experiencing increased demand, scaling up deployments from three systems last year to a projected forty by year-end, as businesses seek to mitigate the impact of volatile electricity costs. Beyond demand management, Singapore is actively expanding its energy supply through solar initiatives.

Solar capacity has increased by approximately 30% in the past year, rising from 1.6 gigawatt peak to 2.1 gigawatt peak. Falling solar panel costs and innovative financing options are making solar energy increasingly accessible, with some installations achieving cost recovery within five years.

However, the EMA acknowledges that solar energy will likely fulfill only around 10% of Singapore’s electricity needs due to land constraints and the intermittent nature of solar power. This necessitates continued reliance on electricity imports, a strategy facing potential challenges as neighboring countries prioritize domestic energy security.

Experts suggest a global trend towards localized energy production may impact Singapore’s ability to secure affordable, low-carbon electricity imports, as nations may be less inclined to export energy when facing their own supply concerns. The combination of demand-side management, renewable energy expansion, and strategic import planning is crucial for Singapore’s energy resilience in a dynamic global landscape





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