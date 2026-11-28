Amelia Ng became Singapore's first person diagnosed with the ultra-rare neurodegenerative condition INAD in 2021, ending a 15-year diagnostic journey. Her sister Amanda Ng documents her life and care through a Facebook page.

Amelia Ng became the first person in Singapore to be diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy ( INAD) about a week before her 15th birthday in 2021.

Her older sister Amanda Ng, a 23-year-old case worker, shared the family's 15-year journey with The Straits Times. Amanda started a Facebook page called Daily Memories with Angelica Amelia to keep her sister's memory alive. She said Amelia could not eat, speak or move, and there were days when opening her eyes and breathing were difficult. For 15 years of Amelia's life, the family did not know what she had.

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Early Development Followed By Rapid Regression

Amelia was born healthy and met her early developmental milestones. Amanda said Amelia could babble, sit up and stand, and even hit her milestones faster than Amanda did at the same age.

However, she was not an easy baby to care for. She would cry constantly, and her parents could not figure out why. When she turned two, she started regressing at high speed. She began crawling backwards and eventually could no longer sit on her own.

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That was when her parents realised she was losing the milestones she had achieved as a toddler. At four, Amelia developed a floppy neck and could not hold up her head. Her parents took her for therapy and tests, but the results always showed nothing wrong. A year later, she suffered up to a thousand seizures a day, which had to be managed with medication.

The family hospital-hopped from the National University Hospital (NUH) to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and back to NUH. When no answers came, they flew to Guangzhou, China, for stem cell therapy and spent about two months there. Amanda was six then and Amelia was three. They returned disappointed.

Critical Care Periods And Ventilator Dependence

At age six, Amelia was diagnosed with sleep apnea, meaning she stopped breathing intermittently during the night. Five years later, at 11, she lost the ability to breathe on her own completely and relied on a ventilator. Amanda then switched to homeschooling at 14 to help her parents care for Amelia. She recalled returning home from school to see her mother in a panicked state trying to get Amelia to breathe, while her father tried to sit her up.

They did not know how to do bagging, or rescue breathing, then. Amelia survived, but it shook Amanda up. The home became a mini intensive care unit with machines to help Amelia breathe or feed. There were many life-and-death episodes.

Her oxygen levels would drop within seconds from 90 per cent to 70 per cent, and from 70 per cent to 50 per cent. This happened especially when Amelia was between the ages of 10 and 12. Amanda was told this was the most critical period for children with Amelia's condition, as many of them tended to die during this time.

Amelia was two when she could say Mama, Papa and jie jie, which is big sister in Mandarin, but the regression took that ability away. Amelia relied on subtle physical cues such as blinking and swallowing, as well as assistive eye-tracking technology, to communicate. She would move her eyes to the correct word or pictorial option on a screen to make her wishes known.

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Genetic Mutation Causing Ultra-Rare Neurodegeneration

She could choose whether she preferred the purple dress over the pink one, wanted a nap or wanted to watch TV. But this too was taken away when she lost the ability to move her eye muscles and focus her gaze long enough. INAD is an ultra-rare neurodegenerative condition caused by mutations in the PLA2G6 gene. The gene provides instructions for making enzymes that break down and remodel fats called phospholipids, which help maintain healthy cell membranes and mitochondria.

Dr Stacey Tay, a paediatric neurologist at NUH, said PLA2G6-associated neurodegeneration can be seen in infants aged between six months and three years, in the juvenile age group, and in adults from their late teens to 25. The condition affects approximately one in a million people worldwide. Tay said INAD is not detected through the National Expanded Newborn Screening programme, which screens babies for more than 40 metabolic and heritable diseases.

It could be detected antenatally if there is a particular reason for such testing, such as a history of neurodegeneration in the family. The reality is that because this is an autosomal recessive condition, parents often do not know they are carriers and therefore would not have any reason to request testing. The condition occurs when a child inherits a faulty gene from both parents.

Diagnostic Delays For Rare Childhood Diseases

Tay said this condition, like all early onset neurodegenerative diseases of childhood, can be devastating to parents. They would not suspect a devastating condition in a child who looks physically and developmentally normal in the first years of life. According to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences in the United States, it can take between three and 15 years before a rare disease is accurately diagnosed.

Finding a cure or even relief from symptoms often feels impossible because of the rarity of the disease and the lack of widespread clinical data. The Ng family continues to care for Amelia with constant machines, medications and family support. They have begun donating equipment to help other children with similar needs, aiming to ease the burden on families facing similar diagnostic delays and care challenges. Amelia's diagnosis, finalised in 2021, gave a label to a long-suffering mystery.

While a cure remains elusive, the family's efforts to document her life and assist others offer a meaningful legacy. Her story also highlights the struggles of dealing with ultra-rare diseases and the daily realities of severe neurodegenerative conditions.