Singapore First Velodrome in Kranji Set for 2027 Completion

Singapore's first UCI-standard velodrome will open in Kranji by December 2027. The facility aims to support the 2029 SEA Games gold medal campaign with dedicated training infrastructure.

The Republic of Singapore is set to construct its first-ever velodrome in Kranji, with the facility scheduled to open by December 2027. This outdoor track will serve as the National Performance Centre for track cycling, offering athletes a world-class training environment without the need to travel across the border to Malaysia. The development marks a significant milestone in the nation's sports infrastructure, directly supporting the national cycling squad's ambitions for the 2029 SEA Games.

Kranji Velodrome Specifications and Timeline

The outdoor facility, officially named the Quantum x RS Cycles Arena, will feature a 250-metre track that meets the rigorous standards of the Union Cycliste Internationale, also known as the UCI. Construction is planned to commence in January 2027, leading up to the December 2027 completion date. This specific timeline ensures that the national team will have sufficient time to utilize the home ground for intensive preparation before the biennial multi-sport event hosted by Singapore in 2029.

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Funding Partners and Strategic Agreements

The project received a major financial boost on November 14 when the Singapore Cycling Federation, abbreviated as SCF, signed a funding agreement with Eastern Pacific Shipping, known as EPS. This deal was finalized during the federation's fund-raising gala dinner held at D'Marquee Downtown East, where Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow attended as the guest of honour. In addition to EPS, RS Cycles has also committed to contributing to the funding of the nearly $3 million project, ensuring the financial viability of this critical sports infrastructure.

Eliminating Cross-Border Training Burdens

Currently, Singapore's national track cyclists are forced to train at facilities in Johor and Nilai, located in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. This requirement to cross the Causeway imposes significant logistical challenges and time costs on athletes who are simultaneously managing school or professional work commitments. SCF high performance director Shayne Bannan highlighted that this border crossing limits the frequency and consistency of training, which is critical for refining starts, pacing, and race craft over thousands of hours on the boards.

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Athlete Perspectives and Performance Goals

National track cyclist Elizabeth Liau stated that a local velodrome will allow athletes to focus more on performance, preparation, and recovery instead of enduring cross-border travel. She noted that the facility will create opportunities for younger riders to discover track cycling and develop their skills through grassroots racing. For elite athletes like Liau, the new arena provides a platform to showcase Singapore's potential and train on a level playing field with regional competitors ahead of the 2029 SEA Games.

Future Development and Youth Programs

The velodrome is a core component of the SCF's "Go for Gold" campaign, which aims to build a podium-ready squad for the 2029 SEA Games, where Singapore hopes to reclaim gold medals last achieved in 2017 by Calvin Sim. The facility will host local and regional competitions and support community programmes for riders of all ages. It also supports the development of the Track Cycling Academy, targeting youth aged 14 to 18 to build a sustainable pipeline of talent for international competition.