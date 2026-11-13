Singapore-flagged cargo ship Strategic Alliance hits New Jersey bridge

The Singapore-registered cargo vessel Strategic Alliance struck the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge over the Delaware River on Friday morning, causing traffic disruption but no injuries. The bridge has since reopened and authorities are investigating.

A Singapore-registered cargo ship, Strategic Alliance, struck a bridge across the Delaware River in New Jersey on Friday (Nov 13) morning. The 2.15am (Singapore time) collision left the 1,115-metre-long Tacony-Palmrya Bridge unable to close, causing disruption to traffic between Philadelphia and New Jersey, said Rep.

Ed Neilson in a Facebook post at 3.14am. According to the state representative, no injuries were reported in the incident. He later updated in a second post that the bridge should again be passable to traffic by the morning rush hour. The Burlington Country Bridge Commission has since announced the bridge's reopening.

Also read Singapore Holiday Festivals: Christmas Atelier, Boutiques Singapore, ECA Merry Market, Christmas Together

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, which was closed after the incident, has since reopened to traffic. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a Friday statement that crew members on board the vessel are safe, adding that the vessel did not sustain major damage and that no marine pollution was reported. It added that the vessel is currently moored at Kinder Morgan terminal in Pennsylvania.

MPA is in contact with the vessel's management company and the relevant US authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident, and will investigate the incident. Associated Press reported that a United States Coast Guard inspection team was on site at the terminal. In March 2024, another Singapore-flagged vessel Dali collided into a support pylon of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing the bridge to collapse.

Advertisement

Impact on Traffic and Crew

That incident prompted a massive cleanup and investigation, but the Strategic Alliance collision resulted in no injuries and only minor damage. The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge spans the Delaware River between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Palmyra, New Jersey. It is a major commuter route for thousands of vehicles daily. Traffic disruptions from the early morning collision were resolved before the morning rush hour, according to officials.

Rep. Neilson's second update indicated that normal traffic flow should resume shortly after the initial closure. The MPA statement emphasized that the safety of the crew was the top priority and that all necessary protocols were followed. No pollution was reported, and the vessel remained operational after the collision.

The United States Coast Guard inspection team was dispatched to the terminal to assess the vessel and the scene. Authorities have not released further details about the cause of the collision. Singapore's MPA will lead the investigation into the incident, working closely with US counterparts to determine what led to the strike. The management company of the Strategic Alliance is cooperating with investigators.

History of Singapore Vessel Incidents

The incident is the latest in a series of maritime accidents involving Singapore-flagged vessels in US waters. In March 2024, the Dali disaster killed six workers and halted operations at the Port of Baltimore for weeks.

Advertisement

However, the Strategic Alliance collision had a far smaller impact. No injuries were reported, the bridge was quickly reopened, and the vessel did not sustain major damage. Marine traffic in the area was not significantly affected after the initial closure. Officials from the Burlington Country Bridge Commission confirmed the reopening but did not provide additional comments on the damage to the bridge or the cause of the collision.

Investigation and Safety Measures

Local authorities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania coordinated with the Coast Guard and MPA to manage the aftermath. The quick reopening of the bridge helped minimize disruption for commuters between Philadelphia and New Jersey. The MPA reiterated its commitment to a thorough investigation and to maintaining safety standards for Singapore-flagged vessels operating internationally. The agency will release further information as the investigation progresses.

As of Friday evening, the vessel remained moored at the Kinder Morgan terminal in Pennsylvania. Crew members were reported safe and accounted for. No environmental damage was observed. This incident highlights the risks of maritime traffic in busy waterways like the Delaware River, where bridges and shipping lanes intersect. Authorities continue to review safety protocols for such crossings.