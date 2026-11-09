Flash Flood Alerts Issued for Lorong Gambir and Mackenzie Road Amid Heavy Rain

Singapore's PUB issued flash flood alerts for Lorong Gambir and Mackenzie Road on November 9 afternoon, as MSS warned of moderate to heavy thundery showers over northern, western, and central regions between 12:10pm and 1:10pm.

Heavy rain is expected to fall over many areas of Singapore on Monday, November 9, with authorities warning of flash flood risks in specific locations.

The Meteorological Service Singapore issued a heavy rain warning at 11:42am, forecasting moderate to heavy thundery showers over the northern, western, and central regions. The forecast specifically highlighted the period between 12:10pm and 1:10pm on November 9. Residents in these three major zones should prepare for significant precipitation during this midday window. National water agency PUB has issued flash flood alerts for Lorong Gambir, from Lorong Penchalak to Gambir Walk, until 12:35pm.

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A separate alert was issued for Mackenzie Road near Bukit Timah Road, in effect until 1:13pm. Motorists were instructed to steer clear of these routes to prevent traffic gridlock caused by sudden water accumulation. The Public Utilities Board also advised drivers to bypass Lorong Gambir near Bartley on the morning of November 9. Drivers needed to exercise caution for approximately one hour following the initial alert.

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Meteorological Service Rain Forecast

In its fortnightly weather update issued on October 29, MSS said that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most days in the first half of November. The showers may extend into the evening on a few days. The onset of the inter-monsoon period, with light and variable winds, has also put an end to the haze season this year.

Forecasters stated that total rainfall for the two-week period starting in November is likely to be slightly above the long-term average. This deviation from normal patterns affects most parts of the island. Drivers and commuters must anticipate reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces during this timeframe. Weather agencies emphasized that thundery showers are a key component of this wet spell.

Rainfall Patterns and Safety Risks

The combination of thunder and heavy rain increases the risk of localized flooding. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant regarding sudden changes in weather intensity.