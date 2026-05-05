Singapore Florists Grapple with Falling Sales and Rising Costs Ahead of Mother’s Day

Florists in Singapore are facing challenges with declining sales and increasing import costs due to supply chain disruptions, particularly impacting Mother’s Day preparations. Rising freight costs and supplier mark-ups are squeezing profit margins, leading florists to explore alternatives and absorb some costs to remain competitive.

Singapore an florists are facing a challenging Mother’s Day season, typically one of their busiest periods, due to a combination of falling sales and rising costs.

Supply disruptions, particularly those stemming from the impact of the Iran war on shipping routes, are driving up the cost of imported flowers and lengthening delivery times. Florists report that shipments are taking up to 10 days instead of the usual week, impacting flower freshness and lifespan. K Flower, a florist in Commonwealth, has seen a 25 percent decrease in pre-orders compared to last year, with only 60 pre-orders received this year compared to 80 last year.

Supplier mark-ups have also increased from around 20 percent to 25 percent. To mitigate these challenges, K Flower has raised bouquet prices by 5 percent and is offering customers more affordable bloom options, as well as preserved or artificial arrangements, with about half of its customers opting for these substitutes.

However, even with these alternatives, florists are still absorbing some of the increased costs to remain competitive. The demand for traditional fresh bouquets is also declining as consumers increasingly prefer longer-lasting gifts like jewellery or experiences. Online boutique H.T Flowers is experiencing a similar trend, with costs rising by 15 to 20 percent due to higher logistics and oil prices.

While H.T Flowers has managed to avoid significant supply disruptions by sourcing flowers from China and Southeast Asia, sales have been slow, and pre-orders have fallen from 40-50 to around 30. The company is absorbing increased freight and oil charges to maintain competitive pricing, despite the impact on profit margins. Both florists are increasing their marketing efforts to counter slowing demand, with H.T Flowers increasing its marketing spend sixfold.

The industry is also facing increased competition from home-based businesses with lower overheads, prompting companies like H.T Flowers to diversify into areas like landscaping and explore the wholesale market. The situation highlights the vulnerability of the floral industry to global events and changing consumer preferences. The rising costs are impacting not only the florists but also the consumers, who are now faced with higher prices or the need to consider alternative gift options.

The florists are adapting by exploring different sourcing strategies, offering alternative products, and increasing their marketing efforts to stay afloat in a challenging market. The long-term impact of these challenges on the floral industry remains to be seen, but it is clear that florists need to be resilient and innovative to survive in the current environment.

The combination of geopolitical instability, economic pressures, and shifting consumer behavior is creating a perfect storm for the industry, requiring a proactive and adaptable approach to navigate the challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The reliance on imported flowers makes the industry particularly susceptible to disruptions in global supply chains, emphasizing the need for diversification and local sourcing where possible.

The increasing popularity of alternative gifts also poses a threat to traditional floral businesses, requiring them to differentiate themselves through unique designs, exceptional customer service, and innovative marketing strategies. Ultimately, the success of florists in the coming years will depend on their ability to adapt to these changing dynamics and provide value to customers in a competitive market





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Singapore Florists Mother’S Day Supply Chain Costs Sales Imports Flowers Iran War Logistics

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