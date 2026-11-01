Singapore Forest Housing Plans Revised To Balance Greenery And Development

Singapore adjusts housing plans for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks to save green space, sparking debate on stakeholder collaboration and ecological trade-offs.

Singapore has revised its urban development plans for two significant sites, Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks, by reducing the proposed housing supply by approximately 1,200 homes. This decision, announced in the context of ongoing public consultation, aims to retain an additional six hectares of existing greenery while addressing housing needs. The adjustment comes six years after initial proposals sparked significant community concern regarding forest conservation and housing development.

Revising Plans For Forest Sites

The revised plans for these locations suggest continued efforts to explore alternative approaches to urban development on forested sites. At Maju Forest, stakeholders raised specific concerns about habitat connectivity and proposed alternative development footprints as well as brownfield sites. The discussions highlighted the need to balance the preservation of existing ecosystems with the mandatory expansion of public housing.

Also read Singapore and Malaysia navies complete five-day Exercise Malapura in Singapore

At Gillman Barracks, the engagement process also highlighted military heritage, cultural identity and community value. These factors added complexity to the planning process, as the site holds historical significance beyond its ecological attributes. The engagement brought out social and cultural values that formal planning assessments cannot fully capture, necessitating a more nuanced approach to site development.

Stakeholder Feedback And Concerns

The Housing and Development Board stated it considered these suggestions alongside housing needs and land availability, incorporating some while explaining why others could not be adopted. However, the outcome has been met with mixed reactions from the community. In a joint statement issued on Oct 30, residents involved in the discussions acknowledged the additional greenery and stronger proposed ecological connections.

Advertisement

Despite acknowledging these improvements, the residents stressed that this did not constitute endorsement of the revised plans. They also expressed disappointment that requests to review the revised options before their announcement had been declined. This highlights an important distinction between receiving public feedback and involving stakeholders in shaping decisions, a key point of contention in current urban planning debates.

Balancing Conservation And Housing Needs

NUS landscape architecture professor Yun Hye Hwang noted that framing the outcome in terms of winners and losers risks reinforcing the zero-sum thinking we should move beyond. She argued that Singapore need not view forest conservation and housing development as mutually exclusive. Instead, she called for collaborative planning involving different stakeholders to explore alternatives that accommodate both needs effectively.

Professor Hwang emphasized that responsiveness does not mean accepting every objection. It requires evaluating public concerns transparently against environmental evidence, housing needs and wider public interests. Nor should the revisions create an expectation that public opposition automatically results in reduced development, as each site presents different conditions and trade-offs. The goal is to find a sustainable middle ground.

Ecological Quality And Future Design

The revisions represent a meaningful adjustment to the relationship between development and existing forests. However, given the constraints on how much land can be retained for nature, greater attention should also be given to the ecological quality of greenery within residential neighbourhoods. When secondary forests are cleared, they are often replaced with urban landscapes containing substantial areas of managed greenery.

Advertisement

While these urban landscapes cannot fully replace the naturally regenerated forests, they offer opportunities to support biodiversity beyond designated forest patches. At Maju Forest, which forms part of the Clementi Nature corridor, the wider landscape includes potential connections towards Clementi Forest and forest patches around Bukit Batok and Bukit Panjang. The proposed wider nature way may help maintain habitat continuity.

Equal attention should be given to the landscape design of the new residential neighbourhood, particularly its northern portion. Every square metre of neighbourhood greenery and every metre of roadside planting offers opportunities to support wildlife movement through habitat-sensitive design, forest-edge protection and wildlife-friendly infrastructure. This requires balancing conservation priorities with infrastructure constraints.

The extent of engagement should reflect each site's environmental significance and planning context. A more constructive approach would be to encourage early collaboration, particularly for sites of recognised ecological significance, allowing stakeholders to identify priorities and explore alternatives before plans become highly defined. The revisions do not eliminate difficult trade-offs between housing and conservation, nor do they guarantee long-term ecological benefits.