Singapore Freelancer Burnout Reveals Gig Economy Exploitation

A 24-year-old Singaporean freelancer shares her mental health struggle, highlighting severe burnout and exploitation in the local gig economy.

A 24-year-old Singaporean fresh graduate has ignited a widespread online conversation regarding the dark side of the modern workplace. Her disclosure on Reddit's r/singaporejobs forum detailed a journey from professional passion to physical and mental collapse, exposing the harsh realities of freelance exploitation. This incident has reignited urgent concerns about burnout, always-on work culture, and the lack of protections for young workers in the nation.

Freelance Role Evolved Into Unmanageable Burden

The woman, who identified herself as a fresh graduate, described her position as an assistant manager of sorts within an industry she deeply loved. Initially, the role appeared manageable with independent projects. However, the workload spiraled out of control as months passed. Superiors began assigning responsibilities far beyond her freelance salary scope, effectively demanding full-time hours without full-time pay or benefits.

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She clarified that she was operating without the standard protections afforded to permanent employees. This arrangement forced her to carry the weight of full-time output while receiving freelance compensation. The disconnect between her duties and her employment status became the primary source of her distress, creating a unsustainable professional environment.

Always-On Culture Destroyed Work-Life Balance

The pressure intensified significantly outside of standard working hours. She reported being inundated with WhatsApp messages around the clock, with an expectation to respond to everything immediately. This constant connectivity erased any remaining boundaries between her professional duties and personal life.

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Furthermore, her boss mandated office attendance multiple times a week. This requirement forced her to endure a grueling two-hour commute daily. The travel time further depleted her energy, leaving no room for rest or recovery. She noted that she had to fight for small pockets of time to maintain her hobbies and personal well-being.

Mental Health Decline Triggers Community Response

Her mental health kept declining as she felt trapped by her circumstances. She stated that her dream industry had become a source of unhappiness, with no other viable options in the country. Despite rationalizing that she was not unemployed, she felt she was actively losing herself. Her big dreams now felt distant and unattainable due to the grip of her current situation.

Online commenters shared similar experiences, validating her struggles. One user recalled resigning from an agency role after just one week due to similar unhappiness and doomscrolling at home. Another user encouraged her to prioritize health over money, asking what mattered more in the long run. These responses highlighted a shared sentiment among young professionals about the cost of career advancement.

Systemic Issues Require Immediate Attention

The incident underscores the urgent need for better regulations in the freelance sector. Many young workers face similar pressures without the safety nets of traditional employment. The lack of clear boundaries and protections leaves them vulnerable to exploitation. This case serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of unchecked gig economy practices.

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As she continues to finish her projects while battling headaches and fatigue, her story resonates with many. It calls for a reevaluation of work expectations and the importance of mental health in the workplace. The discussion she sparked is likely to influence future conversations about labor rights and worker well-being in Singapore.