A Singaporean fresh graduate overwhelmed by workplace depression and disorganized onboarding is considering quitting her first job to become a full-time tutor.

A fresh graduate in Singapore is contemplating leaving her first full-time position to pursue a career as a full-time tutor, citing severe emotional distress caused by her new work environment. The young professional revealed on Wednesday, November 18, that she has been going home in tears every day since commencing her employment just this month.

The Trigger for Career Pivot Decision

The individual, who shared her dilemma on the r/singaporejobs forum, explained that she had spent six months searching for employment before finally securing this role. Despite having minimal workload responsibilities as she is still learning the basics of her position, she described feeling deeply depressed and struggling to adapt to the professional setting. She admitted to having intrusive thoughts about ending her life and feeling suffocated by the office atmosphere, which she characterized as disorganized, messy, and visually depressing.

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Mental Health Impact of Disorganized Onboarding

The graduate noted that her colleagues have been supportive and kind, yet she continues to experience daily breakdowns after work hours. She attributed her emotional instability to a combination of factors, including the long gap in employment and a chaotic onboarding process. She stated that the physical office environment feels restrictive and that she previously struggled with similar depressive feelings during her internship, suggesting a potential difficulty in adjusting to structured corporate life.

Financial Freedom vs Professional Stability

Her consideration to quit is heavily influenced by her financial independence and lack of long-term family obligations. She clarified that she does not have major financial commitments and does not plan to marry or have children, which allows her to prioritize her immediate daily expenses over long-term career climbing. This financial flexibility gives her the option to return to tutoring, a profession she views as less stressful, despite acknowledging the risk involved after such a prolonged job search period.

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Community Perspectives on Workplace Adaptation

Responses from the online community were divided between encouraging patience and validating her need to leave. Several users advised against rushing into a resignation, suggesting that her body might be reacting to the unfamiliar environment with a fight-or-flight response. One commenter recommended a coping mechanism of listing three positive things daily to shift focus from emotional distress to logical problem-solving, emphasizing that no workplace is perfect.

Other forum participants warned of the long-term psychological scars of staying in a toxic environment. One user shared a personal anecdote about spending a year in a toxic company, noting that the negative experiences still haunt them a decade later with recurring nightmares. This perspective highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health before negative experiences become permanent, urging the graduate to weigh the immediate discomfort against potential long-term damage.