Singapore Fuel Prices Rise as Sinopec Increases Costs on Nov 2

Petrol prices in Singapore climbed for a fourth straight week after Sinopec raised rates. Brent crude oil fell three percent amid diplomatic talks, affecting local fuel costs.

Motorists in Singapore faced higher fuel costs once again on Monday, November 2, as petrol prices increased for the fourth consecutive week. This latest hike was driven by Sinopec, which announced an increase of three cents per litre for its 95-octane and 98-octane premium petrol offerings. The Chinese state-owned enterprise maintained its diesel prices at the previous level, marking a selective adjustment in its pricing strategy.

Sinopec Raises Premium Petrol Rates

The price board update released by Sinopec on the morning of November 2 confirmed the specific increments applied to its high-grade fuel products. While diesel remained static, the cost for 95-octane and 98-octane petrol each rose by three cents. This move aligns with a broader industry trend where major fuel retailers have been adjusting their posted prices in response to global market fluctuations and regional supply dynamics.

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Competitor Pricing Strategies Diverge

Following the announcement by Sinopec, the market landscape for 95-octane petrol now shows a range from $3.56 at SPC to $3.63 at Caltex, Esso, Shell, and Sinopec. At the time of publication, SPC stood out as the only major fuel company that had not raised prices in over two weeks. In contrast, Cnergy recently adjusted its 95-octane price from $2.69 to $2.74 per litre, while Smart Energy kept its rate steady at $2.62 per litre, highlighting varying competitive approaches among suppliers.

Global Oil Markets Experience Pullback

The domestic fuel adjustments come against a backdrop of slipping global oil prices, which dropped more than three percent on November 2. Brent crude futures fell US$3.43, or three percent, to US$110 a barrel by 2:10 pm Singapore time. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by US$3.50, or 3.4 percent, to fetch US$100.62 a barrel. These declines followed a period of heightened volatility linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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Diplomatic Talks Ease Immediate Pressure

The recent dip in crude prices occurred after Iranian and Qatari officials held a third consecutive day of talks aimed at securing a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, noted that oil was experiencing a technical pullback following strong gains in the previous week. He attributed the cooling of immediate price pressures to lingering hopes for diplomatic progress and the absence of meaningful military escalation over the weekend.

Market Outlook Amid Geopolitical Risks

Brent crude ended October at its highest level in six months, driven by concerns that the US-Iran conflict could escalate again after the Tuesday US midterm elections. Although current negotiations have provided temporary relief, the underlying geopolitical risks continue to influence market sentiment. Investors and consumers alike are monitoring these developments closely, as any breakdown in diplomatic efforts could swiftly reverse the recent downward trend in oil prices and impact future fuel costs in Singapore.