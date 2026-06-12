Singapore fuel prices see first drop in over two weeks as four companies cut diesel costs

Four fuel companies in Singapore reduced diesel prices by 5 cents per litre on June 12, breaking a two-week streak of increases. Smart Energy led with diesel at $2.71, while most petrol prices remained unchanged except for Sinopec adjustments.

Fuel prices in Singapore saw their first decline in over two weeks on Thursday, June 12, as four major fuel companies adjusted their diesel prices downward, providing relief to vehicle owners.

The reductions, initiated by Smart Energy at 11:00 AM, saw diesel prices drop by 5 Singapore cents per litre. Smart Energy priced diesel at $2.71, while Shell followed suit at 4:00 PM, reducing its diesel to $4.32 per litre. Caltex and Sinopec implemented similar cuts later in the evening, bringing their diesel prices to $4.32 and $4.31 per litre, respectively.

This coordinated reduction marks a significant shift after a prolonged period of rising costs, which had placed financial strain on commercial fleets and logistics operators. While diesel prices moved downward, petrol prices remained largely unchanged across most stations. The notable exception was Sinopec, which adjusted its 95-octane and 98-octane petrol prices to $2.67 and $2.99 per litre, respectively.

For other fuel companies, the price of 95-octane petrol stayed between $2.64 per litre at Cnergy and $3.46 per litre at Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec. The range for diesel after the latest changes now falls from a low of $2.71 at Smart Energy to a high of $4.37 at Esso. Industry analysts note that the price disparity between Smart Energy and other providers is unusual and may reflect differing purchasing strategies or market positioning.

Smart Energy, a relative newcomer, appears to be leveraging aggressive pricing to gain market share. The broader context for these changes is the global oil market, where crude oil prices experienced a decline on Friday morning. This follows a period of volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and supply concerns. In Singapore, the fuel price adjustments are closely watched as an indicator of economic activity, given the nation's heavy reliance on imported energy.

The reductions could provide some relief to the transportation sector and consumers, though sustained lower prices would require continued stability in global markets. With the School Holidays approaching and travel expected to increase, lower fuel costs may also support household budgets.

However, economists warn that the overall impact on inflation will likely be modest unless the trend continues. In summary, the recent diesel price cuts break a two-week streak of increases and bring Singapore pump prices closer to levels seen earlier in the spring. The response from consumers has been cautiously optimistic, with taxi drivers and delivery companies expressing hope for further reductions.

Meanwhile, petrol stations are monitoring demand closely, as price-sensitive motorists may adjust their refueling patterns. As of Thursday night, the full effect of the diesel reductions had been implemented by Caltex, Shell, Sinopec and Smart Energy, with Esso yet to announce any changes. The coming days will reveal whether other retailers join the price war or if this is a temporary correction in a volatile market





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Prices Singapore Diesel Reduction Smart Energy Petrol Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coca Takashimaya's Farewell: Last Day of Service on June 14 After 30 Years in OperationCoca Takashimaya, a Thai hotpot restaurant known for its Thai-Chinese hotpot combining Thai cuisine with traditional elements of Cantonese home-style cooking, announced that its last day of service for its Ngee Ann City outlet will be on June 14, after 30 years in operation. As part of its farewell, Coca Takashimaya also announced a Two-for-Two Signature Weekday Dinner Buffet promotion.

Read more »

Three companies and three individuals charged for falsifying mattress origin to evade US import dutiesThree Singapore-registered companies and three Singaporeans were charged for allegedly falsely declaring China-made mattresses as Singaporean origin to evade US import duties, involving over $23 million worth of goods between August 2022 and June 2025. Singapore Customs emphasized that such actions undermine trade integrity and damage Singapore's reputation as a trusted trading hub.

Read more »

Thundery showers with gusty wind over parts of Singapore on June 12If you are heading out, you might want to bring along an umbrella.Heavy rain is expected over many parts of Singapore on Friday (June 12) morning.In a weather alert issued at 10.

Read more »

Singapore diesel prices dip as four retailers cut rates for first time in two weeksFour fuel firms - Smart Energy, Shell, Caltex and Sinopec - each lowered diesel prices by five cents on June 12, bringing the lowest diesel rate to $2.71 per litre and easing pressure on motorists.

Read more »