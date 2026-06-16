Singapore Funds Water-Saving Tech for Chipmaking and Data Centres to Support AI Growth

Singapore's PUB is investing S$12 million to develop water-saving solutions for wafer fabrication and data centres, sectors vital for AI. Part of a larger S$97 million RIE 2030 grant, the initiative aims to boost water efficiency without sacrificing energy performance and to create exportable technologies for global use.

Singapore's national water agency PUB has allocated S$12 million (US$9.36 million) to develop water-saving solutions specifically for the wafer fabrication and data centre sectors. The funding is part of a larger S$97 million grant from the National Research Foundation under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 urban solutions and sustainability domain.

The remaining S$85 million will support innovative municipal water solutions. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, emphasized the dual goal of meeting Singapore's water needs and creating exportable solutions for global cities and industries. Both wafer fabrication and data centres are critical for artificial intelligence advancements but are highly water-intensive.

PUB aims to enhance water efficiency in data centres without compromising energy efficiency, and for wafer fabs, to develop cost-effective treatment and recycling methods. The agency will foster collaborations through two new Industrial Water Solutions Innovation Ecosystem Alliances, partnering with entities such as the START centre, Singapore Water Association, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed, and SGTech. These alliances will identify sector-specific water challenges, recommend solutions, and test promising technologies at dedicated facilities.

PUB will manage the overall budget, track projects, and evaluate outcomes, aiming to build a portfolio of water recycling and cooling technologies for local deployment and commercialisation. Additionally, the municipal water solutions funding will advance areas like water treatment, desalination, and managing emerging contaminants, including the development of an energy-positive used water treatment integration validation plant slated for 2027. This facility will provide research and industry partners with opportunities to develop and test new used water treatment solutions.

The initiatives were announced at the Singapore International Water Week, highlighting Singapore's commitment to sustainable water management and its role as a global hydrohub





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Water Conservation Chip Manufacturing Data Centres Artificial Intelligence Singapore PUB RIE 2030 Industrial Water Solutions Semiconductor Sustainability Research Funding

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