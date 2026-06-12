Singapore Garbage Collection Fees to Rise by 44 Cents from July 1

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has announced that households living in Housing Board (HDB) flats and non-landed private homes will pay more for refuse collection from Jul 1. The revised fees, which are inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), ensure Singapore's overall waste management system can continue operating sustainably.

Garbage collection in Singapore will see households living in Housing Board (HDB) flats and non-landed private homes pay more for refuse collection from Jul 1, with monthly fees set to rise by 44 cents from S$10.20 (US$7.94) to S$10.64.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said the revised fees, which are inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), ensure Singapore's overall waste management system can continue operating sustainably. This is part of a regular review of refuse collection charges and reflects rising operational and manpower costs faced by public waste collectors, NEA added. For HDB households, the refuse collection fee can be offset by U-Save rebates provided under the permanent GST Voucher scheme.

Eligible households receive the rebates directly in their SP Services utility accounts to help defray utility expenses, including refuse collection charges. The U-Save rebates for the 2026 financial year will be disbursed in July and October, as well as in January 2027. The April tranche has already been paid out. The NEA has been reviewing refuse collection charges every two years since 2011 to ensure that they remain fair and affordable for households.

The agency has also been working to improve waste management services and reduce waste sent to landfills. As part of its efforts, the NEA has introduced various initiatives such as the





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Singapore Garbage Collection Housing Board National Environment Agency Refuse Collection Fees

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