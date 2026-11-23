Female youth arrests in Singapore reached 792 in 2025, driven by peer pressure and scam roles. MSF focuses on rehabilitation to help young women build resilience and independent decision-making skills.

The number of girls and young women arrested in Singapore surged by twenty percent in 2025, marking the highest figure recorded in the past five years. The Ministry of Social and Family Development confirmed that 792 individuals aged between ten and below twenty-one were apprehended for various offenses during the calendar year.

Female Offending Rates Surge in 2025

This sharp increase aligns with a broader rise in the overall youth offending rate across the city-state. Girls and young women accounted for approximately one in four youth offenders in 2025, bringing their specific offending rate to three per one thousand. In contrast, boys and young men had a higher rate of 8.1 per one thousand. The total number of female arrests rose significantly from 662 in 2024 to 792 in 2025.

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Scams and Theft Drive the Increase

The primary driver behind this statistical rise appears to be an uptick in cheating-related offenses, which top the list for female offenders. Many young women acted as money mules by allowing scammers to control their bank accounts or Singpass credentials. Others registered SIM cards for mobile lines that fraudsters used to conduct illegal activities. Common items stolen included food, alcohol, cosmetics, and electronic devices, often linked to practical needs or impulsive behavior.

Peer Pressure and Emotional Vulnerability

Michelle Lee, a senior assistant director at the Ministry of Social and Family Development, explained that girls are heavily influenced by their need for belonging and connection. This vulnerability is particularly acute for those who have experienced family conflict or trauma. Girls may commit offenses to fit in with peers, gain approval from romantic partners, or show loyalty to friends. Unlike boys who may seek to prove influence in gang dynamics, young women often fear disappointing their partners or challenging them.

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Rehabilitation and Boundary Setting

Rehabilitation strategies now focus on helping young women recognize unhealthy relationship dynamics and build self-awareness. Officers work to teach skills for coping with emotions and taking responsibility for actions. The goal is to enable these individuals to set boundaries and make independent decisions when facing negative influences. This approach aims to prevent recidivism by addressing the root emotional and social causes of their behavior.

Case Study of Rehabilitation Success

The impact of these programs is illustrated by the experience of a sixteen-year-old girl known as Si Xuan, who was arrested for rioting. She had sought a sense of belonging online and was influenced by peers to smoke, vape, and steal. After being sent to the Singapore Girls' Home for twenty-one months, she realized her parents were her true support system. Si Xuan later expressed disappointment in her illegal actions and stated she now understands the importance of limiting herself to lawful behavior.