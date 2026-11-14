Microsoft restores Teams, Outlook and Copilot after global outage lasting over 24 hours

Microsoft said services fully recovered after a global outage that hit Teams, Outlook and Copilot for more than 24 hours, disrupting governments, banks and businesses worldwide. Singapore government Outlook services were fully restored by 11pm Friday.

Microsoft said on Saturday that services had fully recovered across Teams, Outlook and its other products, ending a global outage that crippled online communications for businesses and governments for over 24 hours.

We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions, the company posted on X. In Singapore, the Government Technology Agency said the government's Microsoft Outlook services had been fully restored since 11pm on Friday. GovTech had earlier confirmed on Nov 13 that some government systems were hit and said it was working with Microsoft to restore affected services.

Also read Microsoft 365 Outage Disrupts Global Trading, Government Systems and Airlines

Microsoft Services Fully Recovered

Microsoft said its consumer products services had fully recovered, while it was seeing some sustained recovery for its Microsoft 365 enterprise services. In an update on X at 12.40am on Nov 14, it reported broad recovery and stability. The company said the incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change.

A spokesperson said the outage was caused by a technical issue and was not related to cyber or AI or agents. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration, the spokesperson said, adding a full post-incident report would follow.

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Microsoft had said server issues were behind the incident, which also affected its Copilot AI assistant, and that it was not aware of any malicious activity, ruling out AI as the cause. The outage specifically hit features tied to Exchange Online, its cloud-based email and scheduling hub, leaving unconnected applications operational. Outlook and Teams are two of the most widely used workplace applications, with hundreds of millions of users.

Global Impact of Microsoft Outage

The outage prevented people from sending emails, managing calendars and hosting virtual meetings. It affected government agencies from Singapore, Australia and Japan to the United States, caused delays at trading firms, hindered some companies from publishing earnings and prompted airlines to warn customers of communication lags. Reports of the outage started climbing around 5.25pm GMT on Nov 12, which is 1.25am on Nov 13 Singapore time, according to Ookla.

Downdetector logged more than 7.4 million reports worldwide, peaking at nearly 20,000 a minute, more than 1,500 times normal levels. Reports of issues with Microsoft Outlook peaked at 1,135 at about 9.30am in Singapore on Nov 13, gradually falling to 347 at about 8.45pm the same day. The outage is one of the longest in Microsoft's history and the second disruption to its services this year.

Microsoft also faced an outage with its 365 services in January this year and in October last year. Last month, it reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted its productivity software and a range of industries. Several statutory boards and government agencies in Singapore, including the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, Singapore Land Authority, SingHealth and the Singapore Police Force, said in separate Facebook posts that their email services were up and running.

The email services for the Singapore Institute of Technology and the Singapore University of Social Sciences were also affected and subsequently restored. Banks including DBS, UOB and Maybank updated that their email services had been restored. UOB said on Friday night that its email connectivity had been restored but warned replies to customers could still be delayed as it worked through outstanding queries.

For urgent matters, you may continue to contact your relationship manager by phone or reach us via UOB Customer Service at 1800 222 2121, it said. DBS said on Saturday that its email services were back to normal and that it was monitoring the situation as Microsoft continued to observe sustained service recovery globally. SingHealth said its teams were attending to emails sent during the disruption.

A spokesperson for the UK government said it was working with Microsoft to find a solution for the outage that hit organisations such as the NHS and London's Metropolitan Police. Lack of access to emails was impacting the Metropolitan Police's ability to report some crimes online, though its ability to respond to calls was not affected.

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Financial Sector Disruption Worldwide

European exchange operator Euronext reported email disruptions, British insurer Aviva activated backups for its earnings calls and Danish shipping giant Maersk warned customers of delayed updates. American AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic also faced issues with Microsoft connectors that were later resolved, while Indian airlines IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India said their email support services were impacted. The outage disrupted fund management at Taiwanese securities firms, life insurers and investment trust companies.

One company cancelled a bond repurchase transaction, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. Another Taiwanese financial company resorted to using fax to confirm trades, a second source said. In the US, electric truck maker Workhorse Group rescheduled its results on Thursday to Nov 16, while Switzerland's Richemont briefly delayed its first-half results announcement on Friday.

In Australia, where the spy agency and federal police were among organisations caught in the outage, Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke said Microsoft does not suspect a cyberattack. Microsoft shares closed flat at US$523.88 on Friday. The stock has gained roughly 8 per cent so far this year.

Disruptions and financial losses could result in numerous insurance claims, but the overall hit to insurers is expected to be limited, said Mario De Cicco, vice-president of European financial institutions at Morningstar DBRS. De Cicco estimated global insured losses from the incident at between US$300 million and US$500 million, well below the US$400 million to US$1.5 billion financial toll from the 2024 CrowdStrike outage that crashed more than 8 million Windows-based computers.

Big Tech Reliability Concerns

The incident deepens questions about the global reliance on a handful of Big Tech companies that supply both the essential software and the cloud infrastructure that underpins it. It also highlighted the dependence on Microsoft's workplace software, with outage reports spiking as employees began their workdays across Asia and Europe. It shows how much of the working day now runs through one provider's email and collaboration tools, said Luke Kehoe, lead industry analyst at Ookla.

The bigger worry is that this is not the first Microsoft 365 outage this year, said Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at trading platform eToro. If reliability starts to look like a recurring problem, it hands every IT department a reason to think twice before putting even more of their business in one provider's hands.

Still, some analysts have questioned whether such incidents can push customers to rivals due to the steep switching costs of replacing tools embedded so deeply in daily operations.