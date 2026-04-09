Singapore Government Announces Support for Transport Operators Amid Rising Fuel Costs

The Singaporean government will provide financial assistance to transport operators for three months to counter the impact of rising fuel prices, attributed to the ongoing Middle East conflict. The support, equivalent to 13% of fare revenues, covers services from April to June and aims to prevent disruption to essential transport, including school buses and services for the elderly, disabled and patients.

The Singaporean government is implementing a three-month support package for transport operators to alleviate the financial strain caused by soaring fuel prices, which are directly linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This financial aid, equivalent to 13 percent of transport fare revenues, will cover services provided from April to June and is designed to ensure the continued operation of essential transport services without disruption.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), and the Ministry of Health (MOH) jointly announced this initiative, emphasizing its crucial role in helping transport service providers navigate the current economic challenges. The government's decision builds on a prior announcement where the Acting Minister for Transport acknowledged the need to address rising operational costs, specifically for essential bus services, stemming from the volatile global fuel market.\The support package is multifaceted, targeting several key sectors reliant on transportation. For the school bus sector, the MOE will extend financial assistance to operators serving primary schools and special education (SPED) schools. This provision includes support during periods when services are in operation, providing parents and caregivers with a buffer period to adjust to possible fare increases should the fuel price situation not improve. In addition to this, students benefiting from the MOE Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) will continue to receive subsidies, covering 70 percent of their monthly school bus fares, a rise from the previous 65 percent. Schools are prepared to offer further assistance to students who require it or do not meet the FAS eligibility criteria. SPED students qualified for the MSF's Enabling Transport Subsidy, managed by SG Enable, will continue to receive support. MSF will also offer support to social service agencies that deliver MSF-funded disability services and utilize the Enabling Transport Subsidy for transport to day activity centers and sheltered workshops. These social service agencies are required to pass the grants onto their contracted transport operators. The health ministry will extend similar support to long-term care and community dialysis service providers offering regular transport for seniors and patients, assuring that the cost of care will remain affordable.\The government recognizes the potential for extended impacts from the Middle East conflict and is committed to addressing the challenges. As previously announced in Budget 2025, subsidies for long-term care services, encompassing transport services, will be enhanced starting from July 2026. This comprehensive strategy underlines the government's commitment to ensuring essential services remain accessible and affordable for vulnerable groups amidst rising operational costs. MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care will provide service providers with more detailed information regarding the support package by the end of April. This proactive approach underscores the government's commitment to swiftly addressing economic fluctuations and ensuring vital services remain accessible and affordable, especially for those reliant on these services. The initiative aims to provide essential support for families and individuals, including students, people with disabilities, seniors, and patients, demonstrating the government's dedication to maintaining stability and mitigating the impact of external economic forces





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Fuel Costs Transport Support Singapore Government Middle East Conflict Subsidies

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