Singapore Government Provides Financial Aid to Construction Firms Facing Rising Costs

The Singapore government is introducing support measures to help construction firms cope with escalating costs, particularly those linked to diesel and bitumen prices and impacted by the Middle East conflict. This includes sharing 50% of cost increases for critical public sector construction projects. The BCA will also manage ex-gratia payments to subcontractors.

To alleviate the financial strain on construction firms grappling with escalating costs, particularly those reliant on diesel and bitumen, the Singapore government is stepping in with targeted support measures. This move is designed to assist businesses facing cost increases stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict, a factor exacerbating existing economic pressures.

The initiative, announced by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat via social media on Tuesday, April 7th, involves sharing 50 percent of the cost increases for critical public sector construction projects. The government's decision underscores the difficulty construction firms face in absorbing these rising expenses over the long term. \Minister Chee emphasized that the government's support will specifically target firms involved in critical public sector projects, including those engaged in earthworks, piling, roadworks, and reclamation activities. These sectors are particularly vulnerable to the fluctuating prices of diesel and bitumen, which are essential inputs for their operations. Furthermore, the minister urged private sector developers to emulate the government's approach by providing similar support to their contractors. Highlighting existing schemes, Chee noted that public sector developers, such as the Housing and Development Board (HDB), are already contractually obligated to share the burden of cost escalation for essential materials, including concrete and steel reinforcements. This approach builds upon existing frameworks to offer comprehensive relief across the construction landscape. \Addressing future uncertainties, Minister Chee drew parallels to the built environment sector's resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed the importance of a proactive and adaptable response to emerging challenges. He underscored that the manner in which Singapore navigates the current crisis will significantly influence its global standing, impacting investor confidence and societal cohesion. The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has also issued a circular to contractors involved in relevant projects, acknowledging the severe impact of rising diesel and bitumen costs on earthworks, foundation and piling works, roadworks, and reclamation contractors. These contractors are highly dependent on diesel-powered machinery, vehicles, and vessels, making them particularly susceptible to price fluctuations. The BCA announced that procuring entities, including HDB and the Land Transport Authority, will share direct additional costs incurred by contractors from March 1, 2024 to May 31, 2026, on an ex-gratia basis. Main contractors will be informed about eligible critical contracts and can then submit their claims for cost sharing, providing the necessary documentation for assessment. These main contractors are expected to pass down the ex-gratia payment to their sub-contractors and are subject to submitting records of their payment responses, ensuring the financial relief reaches all involved levels





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Construction Singapore Government Support Cost Increases Diesel Bitumen Public Sector Middle East Conflict

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