Singapore Government Provides Support to Transport Operators Amid Rising Fuel Costs

The Singapore government is providing financial support to transport operators serving students, people with disabilities, seniors, and patients for three months, to help them manage rising fuel costs and keep fares stable.

The Singapore government is stepping in to assist transport operators serving school students, individuals with disabilities, seniors, and patients, offering financial support for three months. This measure aims to help these operators manage rising fuel costs and maintain stable fares during the period from April to June. The support, amounting to 13 per cent of transport fare revenues, is designed to prevent disruptions in essential transport services.

This announcement is an extension of the government's previous commitment to address cost increases for crucial bus services, as stated in parliament. While the government's assistance is intended to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices, the ministries involved have cautioned that fare adjustments may still be necessary if fuel costs remain high beyond the three-month support period. Existing subsidies are in place to assist students, seniors, patients, and individuals with disabilities who may struggle to afford transportation. For school bus services, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will extend support to operators catering to primary and special education (SPED) schools during their operational periods. This will give parents and caregivers more time to adjust transport arrangements if required, ahead of potential fare increases if fuel prices do not improve. Students who are part of the MOE Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) will continue to benefit from subsidies, covering 70 per cent of their monthly school bus fares, a rise from the previous 65 per cent, which came into effect in January. Students who require additional assistance, or who do not qualify for FAS, are encouraged to contact their schools for support. SPED students eligible for the MSF’s Enabling Transport Subsidy, managed by SG Enable, will continue to receive subsidies. Additional support is available through their respective schools. In an advisory to parents, MOE noted that school bus fares could temporarily increase from Term 3 if fuel prices continue to remain high. The MOE is dedicated to ensuring that school bus services continue to operate efficiently. The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will provide support to social service agencies that are involved in delivering MSF-funded disability services and utilizing the Enabling Transport Subsidy for transport to day activity centres and sheltered workshops. These social service agencies are required to pass on the grants to the transport operators they have contracts with. The Ministry of Health (MOH) will offer equivalent support to long-term care and community dialysis service providers that offer regular transport for seniors and patients. The provision of the assistance includes MOH-funded senior care centres, medical escort, transport operators, day hospices, and dialysis centres. The aim is to ensure that healthcare remains accessible and affordable for the elderly and patients. As announced in Budget 2025, subsidies for long-term care services, which include transport services, will be enhanced starting from July 2026. Detailed information will be shared with service providers by the end of April. This coordinated effort across government ministries reflects the government’s comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges posed by rising fuel costs and providing essential transport services, particularly for vulnerable groups within the community. The goal is to provide stability and support during the difficult times, and the government is committed to ensure that the healthcare and education systems continue to meet the needs of those they serve. The government also recognizes the need to be prepared for the impacts of ongoing global events, and is dedicated to keeping prices as stable as possible for those who need these services





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