Singapore Government Rejects Fuel Duty Cuts Amid Rising Prices

Amidst concerns about rising fuel prices due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, the Singapore government has announced it will not reduce petrol or diesel duties. Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow explained the rationale behind this decision, emphasizing the importance of allowing fuel prices to reflect market realities and the government's preference for targeted support measures.

Parliamentarians have voiced concerns regarding the swift and significant increases in fuel prices , a consequence of the ongoing situation in the Middle East, which has now entered its sixth week. The government, however, has stated it will not lower petrol or diesel duties as a response. Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, in a ministerial statement delivered on Tuesday, April 7, outlined the government's support measures for businesses, workers, and households.

He explained the reasoning behind the government’s approach to address the escalating fuel costs. The government views such a reduction as an inappropriate measure.\Siow elaborated that Singapore, as an open economy, must allow fuel prices to reflect market conditions. Artificially suppressing prices could incentivize importers to divert fuel to regions with higher prices, potentially tightening supply and ultimately harming the local economy. Furthermore, the government aims to preserve price signals to encourage consumers to use energy more efficiently. In response to questions about potential measures like road tax rebates and petrol duty rebates previously given in 2021 when petrol duties were raised, Siow reiterated that a road tax rebate would be an overly broad instrument. Road tax, he explained, is intertwined with other policies to achieve long-term objectives, such as influencing vehicle purchases towards fuel-efficient models. Therefore, the government is prioritizing more focused and targeted support, directly aiding small-medium enterprises, companies, and drivers who are most directly affected by rising fuel costs. The government’s approach will be direct support to the sectors impacted by the higher prices.\Several MPs also sought clarification on market regulation. Aljunied GRC MP Fadli Fawzi inquired whether the government would consider regulating petrol station operators to ensure that price adjustments align with actual market conditions. In response, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang stated that the government’s focus is on maintaining a competitive market. She highlighted Cynergy, operated by Union Gas, as a positive example providing greater consumer choice. She emphasized that the Competition Commission of Singapore will continue to monitor pump prices to ensure fair practices and prevent anti-competitive behavior among fuel companies. The data reveals that posted diesel prices have increased significantly, rising from a range of $2.74 to $2.88 on March 6 to a range of $4.42 to $4.68 as of April 7. Similarly, the prices for the widely used 95-octane petrol have increased from a range of $2.97 to $3.05 on March 6 to a range of $3.46 to $3.47 on April 7. The government's comprehensive strategy seeks to mitigate the impacts of rising fuel costs on the economy and its citizens.





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Prices Petrol Duties Diesel Duties Singapore Economy Government Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia secures assurance from Singapore, Japan, Korea for fuel supply amid crisis%

Read more »

Diesel Prices Surge in Singapore: Fuel Retailers Hike Prices Amidst Middle East ConcernsDiesel prices across Singapore's major fuel retailers, including Esso, Shell, Sinopec, and SPC, have risen significantly, bringing the cost close to $5 per liter. This increase is influenced by the situation in the Middle East and impacts both businesses and consumers. The government is responding with measures to cushion the financial impact.

Read more »

Diesel Prices Surge in Singapore as Fuel Companies Hike Prices Amid Global UncertaintyDiesel prices in Singapore have risen significantly as fuel companies, including Esso, Shell, Sinopec, and SPC, increase prices in response to global market volatility and supply chain pressures. This rise, reaching almost $5 per liter, is anticipated to cause financial strain for individuals and businesses, prompting the government to take measures to provide financial relief and economic stability.

Read more »

Diesel Prices Surge in Singapore, Fueling Economic Concerns and Government ResponseSingapore fuel companies hike diesel prices significantly, nearing $5 per liter, prompting government intervention to mitigate economic impact, particularly focusing on the implications of the Middle East situation on Singapore.

Read more »

Singapore Won't Cut Fuel Taxes or Road Tax to Address Rising PricesSingapore's government will not reduce fuel taxes or road tax in response to rising fuel prices, citing concerns about market distortions and the bluntness of such measures. The decision was announced in Parliament during a discussion of the energy supply shock's impact.

Read more »

Fuel Prices Surge Again: Sinopec and SPC Hike Diesel Prices Amidst Government Support MeasuresSinopec and SPC increased diesel prices for a second day, following government support measures to cushion the impact of the Middle East situation. This report details the price increases, government responses, and the broader context of rising fuel costs.

Read more »