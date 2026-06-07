Singapore Graduates Face Salary Gaps as Expectations Outpace Market Offers

A new survey reveals that recent Singaporean graduates are often expecting higher starting salaries than employers can provide, leading to longer job searches and higher offer rejections, especially in IT, engineering and business fields.

A recent analysis of recent university graduates in Singapore shows that many young job seekers are setting salary expectations that exceed the amounts most employers are prepared to offer.

The study, which surveyed residents aged twenty‑two to twenty‑eight across a range of disciplines, found a consistent gap between the pay that graduates hoped to receive and the actual starting salaries they secured. In information technology, the average expected monthly wage was six thousand Singapore dollars, yet the typical newcomer earned just over five thousand dollars. Engineering science graduates anticipated five thousand dollars but earned roughly four thousand four hundred fifty dollars.

Business administration students expected five thousand dollars and ended up with around four thousand dollars, while natural and mathematical science graduates faced an even larger shortfall, receiving an average of three thousand seven hundred dollars against a five thousand dollar expectation. Some fields broke the trend. Law graduates earned about seven thousand five hundred dollars, surpassing their six thousand five hundred dollar target, and education graduates performed slightly better than forecasted.

Fine and applied arts graduates generally matched their projections, indicating that the disconnect is not uniform across all sectors. The research also explored why a notable proportion of graduates turned down job offers. Low remuneration emerged as the primary factor, with just over thirty percent of those who rejected offers citing insufficient salary.

Other reasons included the belief that more suitable opportunities might appear elsewhere, a mismatch between the role and personal interests, concerns about workplace culture and doubts about future career progression. Experts linked the salary focus to rising living costs and long‑term financial planning. A professor from the National University of Singapore Business School explained that many graduates view their first salary as a benchmark that will influence future raises and overall career trajectory, making a strong start appear crucial.

However, analysts warn that holding out for an ideal pay package can extend the job‑search period, leading to frustration and missed opportunities. Recruitment specialists note that prolonged vacancies also burden employers, who may face higher hiring costs as they compete for a limited pool of skilled talent. The broader implication is that graduates need to balance ambition with market realities.

While it is important to understand one's value, the first role does not have to be perfect; gaining experience, building a professional network and demonstrating capability can significantly boost earning potential over time. Employers, on their part, are dealing with inflation, economic uncertainty and tighter budgets, which constrain the salaries they can extend. The emerging tension between graduate expectations and employer capacity suggests a need for clearer communication and realistic benchmarking during the job‑search process.

By adjusting expectations and focusing on long‑term growth rather than immediate pay, new entrants to the workforce can avoid prolonged unemployment and contribute more effectively to Singapore's evolving economy





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