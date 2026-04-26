Singapore Graduates Prioritize Salary, Rejecting Offers That Fall Short

A growing number of Singaporean graduates are turning down job offers due to insufficient salary, signaling a shift in job seeker expectations and prompting companies to re-evaluate their recruitment strategies.

A growing trend in Singapore 's job market reveals a significant shift in the expectations of recent graduates. Increasingly, these young professionals are demonstrating a willingness to decline job offers that do not align with their desired salary expectations, a departure from previous generations who might have prioritized securing employment regardless of initial compensation.

Recent data from a joint graduate employment survey conducted by six of Singapore’s autonomous universities – including the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) – indicates that over 30% of graduates are rejecting offers specifically due to insufficient pay. This isn’t simply a matter of being demanding; it reflects a more considered and selective approach to career choices, with graduates actively choosing to wait for opportunities that better reflect their perceived value and future potential.

The Ministry of Manpower’s survey further reinforces this point, highlighting salary as the paramount consideration for local university graduates, surpassing even factors like career development prospects and workplace flexibility. Approximately 35% of those who received offers ultimately turned them down, citing salary as the primary reason. The financial expectations of these graduates are, to some extent, reflected in the median salary figures.

The latest graduate employment survey projects a median monthly salary of S$4,500 for full-time positions held by 2025 public university graduates. However, significant variations exist across different fields of study. Graduates specializing in information technology are poised to earn a median of S$5,500 per month, with those in the finance and insurance sectors commanding salaries ranging from S$5,500 to S$8,000. Engineering graduates can anticipate a median salary of around S$4,600, while architecture-related fields have seen a notable 4% year-on-year increase.

Notably, graduates from NTU’s combined business and computer engineering program are achieving average monthly salaries nearing S$7,000, and those from NUS with degrees in medical and computer science are securing starting salaries exceeding S$6,000. Conversely, graduates in arts, design, and media face a lower full-time employment rate of only 50%, with a median monthly salary of S$3,840. This disparity underscores the importance of field of study in determining earning potential and employment prospects.

Many graduates are also supplementing their income or gaining experience through freelance and part-time work, indicating a diversified approach to employment. The implications of this trend are prompting a re-evaluation of recruitment strategies among Singaporean companies. Experts are urging organizations to prioritize improvements in several key areas to attract and retain young talent.

These include enhancing salary packages to remain competitive, investing in robust career development programs to demonstrate a commitment to employee growth, and fostering greater work flexibility to cater to the evolving preferences of the younger workforce. The current landscape demands a more proactive and employee-centric approach to recruitment. The willingness of graduates to wait for the right opportunity signals a shift in power dynamics, placing greater emphasis on employers to offer compelling value propositions.

This isn’t merely about financial compensation; it’s about creating a work environment that aligns with the values and aspirations of the next generation of professionals. The broader economic context, including the rise of artificial intelligence and its impact on the job market, adds another layer of complexity. While AI streamlines workflows and boosts efficiency, it also contributes to job displacement, particularly within the tech sector, creating uncertainty for workers and reinforcing the need for adaptable skills and continuous learning.

The recent termination of a long-serving executive, as reported by an employee, highlights the speed and sometimes abrupt nature of layoffs in the current climate. Furthermore, geopolitical shifts and international events, such as evolving power dynamics in the Middle East and political developments in the United States, can indirectly influence the job market and economic outlook, adding to the factors that graduates consider when making career decisions





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Graduates Job Market Salary Employment Recruitment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Schoolgirl's Bowing Gesture Goes Viral, Inspiring Online Debate and SmilesA Singaporean secondary school student has captured the internet's attention with her habit of bowing to motorists as she crosses the road, a gesture inspired by Japanese culture and a recent social media trend. The student explains her motivation and the reactions she receives.

Read more »

Singapore Blocks Six Websites Linked to Foreign Disinformation CampaignsSingapore authorities have disabled access to six websites identified as inauthentic and potentially used for hostile information campaigns, citing concerns about foreign interference and the spread of disinformation. The sites were found to mimic legitimate news sources and were linked to previously flagged disinformation networks.

Read more »

Singapore Emerges as Neutral Ground for AI Sector Amid US-China RivalrySingapore is becoming a preferred location for AI startups and firms seeking to navigate the increasing technological competition between the US and China. It offers a stable environment for intellectual property protection and eases visa challenges for talent acquisition.

Read more »

American's Lego Hawker Stalls Capture Singapore's Food MagicAn American Lego enthusiast has created incredibly detailed miniature replicas of Singaporean hawker stalls, presenting them to the stall owners as a tribute to the nation's vibrant food culture. The project has garnered praise online for its craftsmanship and nostalgic appeal.

Read more »

DBS Named Singapore's Most Valuable Brand for 14th Year, Changi Airport StrongestDBS has been recognized as Singapore’s most valuable brand in the Singapore 100 2026 report, while Changi Airport is the strongest brand. Telechoice International saw the fastest brand value growth.

Read more »

Singapore Airlines Flight Delayed After Catering Truck Hits EngineA Singapore Airlines flight to Frankfurt was delayed after a catering truck collided with an Airbus A380 engine. The aircraft required repairs and a replacement was used. The incident caused a subsequent flight cancellation and affected passengers were provided assistance.

Read more »