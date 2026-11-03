Singapore drops Padang UNESCO World Heritage nomination after buffer zone concerns

Singapore will not nominate the Padang Civic Ensemble for UNESCO World Heritage status after a preliminary assessment recommended a larger buffer zone with regulatory protection, affecting future development in the Civic District.

Singapore will not proceed with nominating the Padang and its surrounding historic buildings as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The National Heritage Board announced the decision on Nov 3 after a preliminary assessment recommended planning measures that would restrict future development across the wider Civic District.

The proposed site, formally called The Padang Civic Ensemble, includes the Asian Civilisations Museum, the former Supreme Court, City Hall, The Fullerton Hotel, the Old Parliament House, the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, and St Andrew's Cathedral. It was placed on Singapore's tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage status in March 2023. The site was seen as Singapore's potential second World Heritage Site after the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

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Singapore voluntarily began a preliminary assessment process in September that year, which is not compulsory for World Heritage nominations until 2027. In a preliminary assessment, advisory bodies to the World Heritage Committee review a country's tentative nomination to gauge its feasibility before a full nomination is made. The preliminary assessment report was completed by end 2024, and various government agencies and stakeholders were engaged to discuss the findings.

The report recognised the heritage significance of The Padang Civic Ensemble, including its role in Singapore's transition from colonial rule to nationhood and its significance as an example of a British colonial civic square in the tropics. It also acknowledged the site's potential for a World Heritage nomination.

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UNESCO Recommends Larger Buffer Zone

However, UNESCO advisory bodies recommended a larger buffer zone with regulatory protection, safeguards for key views to and from the site, and controls on future developments to preserve its heritage significance. The buffer zone Singapore had initially proposed was deemed insufficient. Expanding the buffer would affect buildings in the Hill Street, Dhoby Ghaut and Beach Road areas.

Implementing these measures would introduce additional consideration and consultation requirements for future planning and development across the wider Civic District, including areas well beyond the Padang, said NHB. Singapore would, for instance, have to consult UNESCO on future developments that could impact the site's heritage significance, including modifications to existing buildings or new plans in surrounding areas.

Ms Jean Wee, director of the preservation of sites and monuments division at NHB, said: Following the preliminary assessment, we have deliberated over the additional measures recommended for the site which may affect future plans for the Civic District, including the impact on the many existing buildings in the district, beyond the protected national monuments. After consideration, we have decided not to proceed with pursuing the nomination of the Padang Civic Ensemble as Singapore's next World Heritage Site.

NHB said the decision reflects the need to strike a careful balance between safeguarding the heritage significance of The Padang Civic Ensemble and retaining sufficient flexibility for any future plans in the larger Civic District. At a media briefing on Tuesday, the board said UNESCO's requirements could span decades and change over time, raising concerns that the long-term implications could be quite substantial even if Singapore went ahead with the nomination and succeeded.

The board had initial reservations about the potential implications of the nomination, but voluntarily undertook the preliminary assessment to obtain official inputs from UNESCO's experts. NHB saw this as an opportunity to get formal advice on the potential nomination in an efficient, low-cost manner. Responding to CNA's queries on why UNESCO's advisory bodies recommended a larger buffer zone than Singapore had initially proposed, NHB said the recommendation reflected UNESCO's emphasis on stronger protection for World Heritage Sites.

Singapore Hopes Balancing Heritage Urban Development

NHB said it had hoped the evaluators would take into account Singapore's unique circumstances as a small, densely developed city-state. The board also hoped the preliminary assessment would be a good way to see how Singapore could balance heritage preservation versus urban development, given that these are issues confronting many global cities around the world, and potentially set an example for others to follow.

NHB said a larger buffer zone would be challenging given the high-rise buildings in the vicinity, including new constructions along River Valley and Beach Road. The expanded zone could potentially subject private commercial buildings to additional planning restrictions.

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A World Heritage Site generally comprises a legally protected area containing features of outstanding universal value that justify its designation, with a buffer zone where complementary legal restrictions on land use and development provide protection for the site, its immediate surroundings, important views, and other areas supporting its heritage significance. While many historically important buildings within the proposed site and buffer zone are already conserved or gazetted as national monuments, NHB noted that imposing additional requirements on private commercial buildings, such as malls and offices, would significantly affect property owners and the future rejuvenation of the Civic District.

In its submission, Singapore had argued that the coalescence of colonial-era and post-independence civic institutions within The Padang Civic Ensemble bears testament to the historically widespread phenomenon of decolonisation, and the globally significant transition of long-held British territories to newly independent nations. Based on this, the advisory bodies had also advised Singapore to look into protecting its post-independence buildings within the site.

The Supreme Court Building and Parliament House are among those within the proposed site boundary that have no legal protections. NHB had acknowledged in 2023 that the Padang would be a challenging nomination because of the opportunity costs for future redevelopment of the surrounding area. It said it proceeded with the preliminary assessment to get official input and guidance from UNESCO, and had hoped the evaluators would consider Singapore's context as a small, densely built city-state.

Overseas Examples Show Long Term Implications

The board also pointed to overseas examples illustrating the potential long-term implications of UNESCO's conservation requirements. Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City in the United Kingdom was inscribed as a World Heritage Site in 2004 but delisted in 2021 after new developments within the site and its buffer zone were deemed to have damaged its authenticity and integrity.

In Seoul, South Korea, UNESCO issued a letter last year urging authorities to suspend approval of a high-rise complex outside the buffer zone of the World Heritage-listed Jongmyo Shrine, citing concerns about its potential impact on the shrine's surrounding landscape. A planned 98m-tall building located 1.5km outside the buffer zone of the Old Town of Regensburg in Germany had to be redesigned as three separate buildings, each standing at 45m, over concerns that the original structure would affect views of the World Heritage Site.

With the decision not to proceed with the nomination, the Padang Civic Ensemble will be removed from Singapore's tentative list. NHB said that it has not identified any other sites for inclusion on the list. The board added that it would have to carefully consider if the requirements and guidelines raised in the preliminary assessment will apply to future potential nominations.

Resources Shift To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

It said that its resources are now focused on nominations to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list, adding that the process involves local communities and allows for more collaboration with international partners.