Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore has not confirmed a report that Nvidia stopped chip shipments to Southeast Asia, and is reviewing processes to prevent illegal chip trade while engaging local firms on the impact.

Singapore is reviewing some of its processes to strengthen regulations against the illicit trade of chips, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (Nov 27).

Singapore Reviews Chip Trade Regulations

Speaking at the Asia Future Summit, Mr Gan was asked during a dialogue session about a source-based report that Nvidia had stopped chip shipments to Southeast Asia, including Singapore. We have not confirmed it. We are in the process of engaging our businesses, to reach out to them, to see what is the impact on their businesses, said Mr Gan, who is also minister for energy, trade and industry (trade).

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He added that Singapore firms are organising themselves to work with various partners to continue securing access to the chips. Emphasising that Singapore must continue focusing on its artificial intelligence (AI) mission, vision and ambition, Mr Gan said the country will work with the United States to address any concerns. It is also important to remember that we have repeatedly stated that Singapore does not want to become a conduit for illegal trade in any form, he added.

We are therefore in the process of reviewing some of our processes to see how to strengthen our regulations, our monitoring, to ensure that Singapore does not become a conduit for these illegal transactions, said Mr Gan. He said companies operating in Singapore but have activities in other countries are expected to follow the rules of those countries, while firms doing business here are expected to respect Singapore's rules.

Singapore has always safeguarded our global international reputation very jealously, he said, adding that Singapore is an international business hub where trust is a very important factor. The fact that we launched an investigation and the fact that we take legal action against those who flout our laws, and we are very stringent in that, I think that reflects our determination to safeguard our reputation.

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I think it is better than places where you just keep a closed eye and you turn a blind eye on these activities. The Government was still studying what such measures would look like, he said, as Singapore already had quite a comprehensive system to monitor companies' activities here. But there are activities that are conducted outside of Singapore which we do not have information about, which involves cooperation between countries, he added.

Gan Addresses Economic Warfare Trends

Singapore hoped to strengthen cooperation and partnerships to share credible information, as it has always done, he said. Asked about the trend of economic warfare and weaponisation of technology amid US-China contestation, from 5G years earlier to AI chips more recently, Gan said this new landscape that we are facing today is here to stay.

The world has changed and is still changing, and it is important to strengthen resilience against volatility in a world where uncertainty has become a new norm, he added. Singapore's small size is an advantage as it helps the country move quickly, with its responsiveness to investors a key driving force for the Republic's economic growth, he said.

When asked about how Singapore has responded to the tariffs announced by the US, Mr Gan said that in negotiations, Singapore has to be clear where its principles are and it will always be based on Singapore's interest. It is also important for us to remember that every time we negotiate, we must be prepared to walk away when the price they ask for is too high. So it is something that we have to accept.

ASEAN Must Counter Economic Nationalism

There is no guarantee that the negotiation will succeed, and we have to always weigh the pros and cons, what we gain versus what we have to give up, he said. In his opening speech at the summit held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Mr Gan said that at a time when economic nationalism is gaining ground, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must counter it with deeper integration and wider partnerships. Such concerns are understandable.

Every government wants to safeguard jobs, secure access to essential supplies and strengthen economic resilience. These concerns can fuel pressure to close markets, restrict exports and turn inward, he said. ASEAN faces these pressures too. But raising barriers among ourselves would narrow the opportunities available to each of us.

Mr Gan noted that Asia has seen higher tariffs, energy supply disruptions and growing uncertainty over global trade over the past two years. However, its economies have remained resilient, with ASEAN growing by close to 5 per cent last year, and continuing to offer business and investment opportunities, he said. Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

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Crosscurrents Threaten ASEAN Cooperation

Mr Gan identified three crosscurrents that could strengthen the impulse to turn inward, yet make cooperation more crucial: artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical shocks and geo-economic contestation. Turning technological advances into lasting gains for the people of ASEAN depends on reliable supplies of energy, food and industrial inputs, said Mr Gan. The wars in Iran and Ukraine have shown how distant conflicts can affect our businesses and households across ASEAN and Asia, he said.

When energy supplies or shipping routes are distorted, the effects will ripple through the economy. Higher fuel, freight and fertiliser costs raise business costs and push up the prices of everyday goods for everyone. He said the regional bloc can strengthen its resilience by keeping trade flowing, sharing information and coordinating responses.

Mr Gan cited the examples of the ASEAN Economic Ministers' reaffirmation earlier this year to keep markets open and avoid unnecessary trade restrictions, as well as the ASEAN power grid, as avenues of such cooperation. Geo-economic competition is also reshaping the networks through which trade, investment and access to technology are carried out, said Mr Gan. ASEAN countries cannot determine how major powers manage their differences.

But we can maintain relationships across these divides and remain a bridge for trade, investment and cooperation, he said. Emphasising the value of trust, Mr Gan said the bloc's major partners must have confidence in its integrity, the reliability of its institutions and how business is conducted. This includes having clear and predictable rules, upholding laws and international commitments, and taking firm action against wrongdoing, he added.

The multilateral trading system must also be reinforced, as common rules provide a foundation for economic resilience. Gan also noted that ASEAN, which in 2027 celebrates its 60th anniversary, could count its diversity as a source of strength. You can imagine if all 11 countries in ASEAN are producing exactly the same thing, we will be competing with each other and there will be no room for cooperation, he said.

But because of the diversity that we have in all 11 countries, we are complementary to one another, and if we are able to focus on complementarity and open up avenues of cooperation, that is what will move ASEAN forward. The Straits Times' foreign editor Li Xueying, who moderated the session, asked about the reputational damage to Singapore, given how a certain impression appeared to have emerged despite the Republic having clearly outlined its measures to investigate violations and seek America's cooperation.

Trust was important to Singapore as an international business hub, Gan said. But in order for us to enforce and to take real action, we need evidence, he reiterated. We do need cooperation from other countries to provide the information, provide evidence, because we cannot do investigations in other countries.

He was speaking to an audience of about 370, including policymakers, business leaders and industry experts, at the annual conference jointly presented by The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu. OCBC was the presenting sponsor for Asia Future Summit 2026, with Marina Bay Sands as the official venue partner and Amazon Web Services as the official cloud partner.