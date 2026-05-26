Singapore Hawker Center: Water Bottles 'Choped' on Table, Nobody Shows Up to Claim

A netizen in Singapore shared a disappointing experience when they came across a group of 35 water bottles being 'choped' on a table at a hawker center. Nobody showed up to claim the seats after a few minutes, and netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

A netizen in Singapore encountered a situation where a group of 35 water bottles were 'choped' on a table at a hawker center , and nobody showed up to claim them after a few minutes.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section, with some suggesting that there are no legal consequences for removing items used to chope seats and that companies should book proper restaurants instead of reserving a large number of seats. Another netizen suspected that it might be a marketing campaign gone wrong





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Singapore Hawker Center Water Bottles Choping Seat Hogging

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