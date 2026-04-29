Singapore Hawkers Adjust Prices Amid Rising Operational Costs and Global Conflicts

Hawkers in Singapore are raising prices due to increased costs for plastic, fuel, and raw materials, while others seek alternative solutions to sustain their businesses amid economic pressures.

Hawkers in Singapore are facing mounting pressure as rising operational costs , fueled by global conflicts and supply chain disruptions, force many to adjust their pricing strategies.

The Middle East conflict has indirectly impacted local businesses, with suppliers passing on increased costs for essential items such as plastic, fuel, and raw materials. Ashton Ng, a 36-year-old third-generation owner of Sin Hoe Huat Cafe, explained that his business has had to raise prices across its menu, with a la carte items increasing by 10 cents and set meals by 20 cents.

The cost of plastic alone has had a far-reaching effect, affecting everything from cups and bowls to packaging materials. Ng noted that once supplier prices rise, they rarely drop quickly, leaving small businesses with little choice but to adjust. Similarly, Wong, the owner of Daily Sip drink store, revealed that suppliers have notified stall owners of impending price hikes, forcing them to reconsider their takeaway charges.

While Wong plans to keep any increases reasonable, he acknowledges the need to balance rising costs with customer expectations. The Kheng Keow Coffee Merchants Restaurant & Bar Owners Association president, Hong Ban Seng, emphasized that these price adjustments are largely reactive, driven by necessity rather than a desire to increase profits. Many hawkers are still absorbing costs where possible, but sustained pressure is making price hikes inevitable.

Alice Lai, owner of Hokkien Man Hokkien Mee noodle store, highlighted fuel prices as a major concern, noting that a 50-cent increase in her food prices barely covers the additional expenses. Despite this, she continues to absorb part of the cost to retain customers. Not all businesses are raising prices, however. Janson Chew, owner of Daily Cup, has chosen to explore alternative strategies, such as launching an online brand to reduce overhead costs.

He believes that raising prices could lead to a drop in sales, a lesson learned from the Covid-19 pandemic when his business saw a 40 percent decline after a price hike. Hong echoed these concerns, stating that many operators fear price increases could deter customers, prompting them to keep adjustments minimal. The broader challenge, he noted, is one that society must navigate collectively, as rising costs affect both businesses and consumers alike





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Singapore Hawkers Price Increases Operational Costs Middle East Conflict

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