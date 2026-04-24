Singapore HDB Resale Prices Dip in Q1 2026, First Decline in Nearly Seven Years

HDB resale prices fell slightly in the first quarter of 2026, ending a nearly seven-year period of growth. However, median prices for four and five-room flats in several mature estates exceeded $1 million. HDB will launch 6,900 BTO flats in June.

Singapore 's public housing resale market experienced a subtle shift in the first quarter of 2026, with overall resale prices registering a slight decrease of 0.1%.

This marks the first instance of a price decline in nearly seven years, specifically since the second quarter of 2019. The data, released by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Friday, April 24th, reveals a complex picture of the market, where while overall prices softened, certain mature estates continue to command exceptionally high values. This dip follows five consecutive quarters of decelerating or stagnant price growth, indicating a potential cooling trend after a period of robust appreciation.

Despite the overall decline, the market demonstrates pockets of significant value, particularly in established towns. The increase in transaction volume suggests continued demand, albeit potentially influenced by factors beyond pure price appreciation. The most striking aspect of the Q1 data is the continued rise in median prices for larger flat types in prime locations. Four-room flats in Queenstown achieved a median resale price of $1.04 million, while those in Toa Payoh reached $1 million.

This signifies a substantial barrier to entry for many prospective homebuyers. The trend extends to five-room flats, with Ang Mo Kio leading at $1.09 million, followed by Bukit Merah at $1.085 million and Toa Payoh at $1.1 million. These figures highlight the enduring appeal and limited supply of larger flats in mature estates, driving prices to record levels.

The fact that multiple towns now have median five-room flat prices exceeding $1 million underscores the increasing affordability challenges within the public housing sector. The rise in transaction volumes, reaching 6,285 units in Q1 – a 19.6% increase from the 5,256 units sold in the previous quarter – could be attributed to buyers attempting to secure properties before further price increases, or perhaps responding to the availability of new loan schemes or government grants.

However, a year-on-year comparison reveals a 4.6% decrease in the number of units sold, suggesting a broader market adjustment. Looking ahead, HDB plans to launch approximately 6,900 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in June across several locations including Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, and Woodlands. This increased supply of new flats is intended to address the housing demand and potentially moderate resale prices.

However, the BTO application process is often highly competitive, and the waiting time for completion can be several years. HDB also cautioned about the increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment, advising households to exercise prudence when making property purchases and securing mortgage loans. This warning reflects concerns about potential economic headwinds, rising interest rates, and their impact on housing affordability.

The combination of a slight dip in resale prices, rising transaction volumes, and the upcoming BTO launch suggests a dynamic market undergoing a period of recalibration. The continued high prices in mature estates, coupled with the macroeconomic uncertainties, will likely shape the trajectory of the public housing market in the coming quarters. The focus will be on monitoring the impact of the new BTO supply and the evolving economic landscape on both prices and transaction volumes.

The overall sentiment is one of cautious optimism, with a recognition that affordability remains a key challenge for many Singaporean households





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HDB Resale Public Housing Singapore Property Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Longchamp Unveils the Looong: A New Icon of Parisian Ease for Summer 2026Longchamp introduces the Looong bag, a horizontal shoulder accessory inspired by Parisian street style, currently featured at an immersive pop-up boutique in Singapore's Raffles City.

Read more »

The 9 hottest sneaker collaborations of 2026: Nike, Adidas, Asics, Onitsuka Tiger and moreFashion and sports come together for some of the most aesthetic footwear combinations yet again – here are the exciting pair-ups to snap up in 2026.

Read more »

FairPrice to Roll Out Smart Shopping Trolleys to Nearly 50 Outlets by End-2026FairPrice will expand its smart shopping trolley program, reducing checkout times and enhancing the shopping experience with AI-powered features and digital innovations across nearly 50 outlets by the end of 2026.

Read more »

Global Risk and Readiness Report 2026: Switzerland Tops RankingsA new report by Global Citizen Solutions assesses 85 countries based on their exposure to systemic risk and their readiness to handle it. The report highlights a growing divergence between resilient nations and those falling behind, with Switzerland, Germany, and Singapore leading the way. Readiness, defined as the capacity to absorb shocks and adapt, is identified as the key driver of performance.

Read more »

Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026: A World Diverging on ResilienceA new report assesses 85 countries on their exposure to systemic risk and their readiness to handle it, revealing a growing divergence between resilient nations and those falling behind. Switzerland leads the rankings, while Russia, Turkey, and Nigeria face the highest risks.

Read more »

Singapore HDB Resale Prices Dip for First Time in Seven YearsSingapore's HDB resale prices experienced a slight decrease of 0.1% in the first quarter of 2026, marking a shift after years of growth. This cooling is attributed to policy changes, increased supply of BTO flats, and external economic factors.

Read more »