Singapore Heritage Brands Win Chinese Buyers at 2026 CIIE in Shanghai

Heritage Tanglin Puff and See Hai Tat Medical Hall secured significant interest at the 2026 CIIE, driving $15 million in new deals for Singapore firms entering the Chinese market.

Heritage Tanglin Puff and See Hai Tat Medical Hall utilized the 2026 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai to secure Chinese partners and attract new buyers. These Singapore-based heritage brands demonstrated their ability to adapt traditional products for modern Asian markets, resulting in substantial commercial interest during the event held from November 5 to November 10.

Core Deal Details and Expo Metrics

The 2026 expo featured a total of 54 Singapore firms participating with support from the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). This contingent achieved 11 deals worth approximately $15 million during the event. The broader context of this partnership is significant, with cumulative trade reaching $533 million since 2018. Singapore companies continue to view China as a key long-term market for sustained growth and expansion.

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Production and Operational Challenges Overcome

Ray Ng and his five-member team from Heritage Tanglin Puff worked for more than 15 hours a day over four days to prepare for the expo. Their preparation began on October 30, involving kneading dough, peeling potatoes, and hand-crimping thousands of curry puffs. The company faced previous difficulties with permit applications and shipping supplies from Singapore. This time, they cleared those regulatory hurdles to showcase their products directly to Chinese consumers and potential business partners.

Product Adaptation and Digital Sales Channels

See Hai Tat Medical Hall addressed changing consumer preferences by introducing modern roll-on aroma oils. Fourth-generation leader Tan Yu Chuan developed a range of products blending traditional formulas with botanical extracts like lavender and orchid. The brand opened online sales through Tmall, Rednote, and Douyin to reach younger users. This strategy aimed to transform medicated oil into a daily wellness product rather than a remedy only used when sick.

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Market Reception and Consumer Feedback

Chinese visitors showed strong interest in both brands, with specific feedback guiding future strategies. Lin Qingming, a visitor from Guangdong, praised Heritage Tanglin Puff's crispy texture and aroma, suggesting it pairs well with Pu'er tea. See Hai Tat Medical Hall received positive reviews from visitors like Duan Siyu from Harbin, who appreciated the pleasant scent compared to traditional oils. The curry puffs were priced at 12 yuan, or S$2.30 each, which consumers deemed acceptable for the quality.

Future Expansion and Strategic Growth Plans

Both founders are now prioritizing expansion into the Chinese market to fulfill long-term business ambitions. Ng aims to establish a physical presence and online availability for his 1952-founded curry puff business, which now operates 12 outlets in Singapore. Tan views the expo as a critical opportunity to connect with other Singapore companies and gauge demand for traditional remedies with a modern twist. Both firms are preparing for the logistical complexities of entering this competitive market.