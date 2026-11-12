Singapore Holiday Festivals: Christmas Atelier, Boutiques Singapore, ECA Merry Market, Christmas Together

Shoppers can explore major festive events including Christmas Atelier, Boutiques Singapore, ECA Merry Market, and Christmas Together at Marina Bay Sands and New Bahru in November.

Festive shopping season in Singapore begins with a lineup of major events spanning late November. The Christmas Atelier starts on November 12, followed by Boutiques Singapore on November 20, ECA Merry Market on November 27, and Christmas Together also opening on November 27. These four key events offer diverse experiences ranging from artisanal markets to sustainable gifting villages.

Christmas Atelier Returns for Eighth Edition

The Christmas Atelier kicks off its eighth edition at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre from November 12 to 14. The event is organized by Lelian Chew through her company The Atelier & Co. What started in 2019 with just 10 brands has expanded to include more than 130 artisanal labels from Singapore and around the world.

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Almost half of the participating brands are returning for this year's event. Returning participants include jewelry label Carrie K., stationery and leather goods brand Bynd Artisan, loungewear brand Selenightco, and gin distillery Brass Lion Distillery. New arrivals to the market feature activewear brand Cheak and Sweedy Cafesserie, known for its oversized Fatcaron macarons.

The 2026 event carries the theme Delivering Christmas Magic. Shoppers can enjoy photo opportunities featuring a train, an SBS Transit bus, and a hot-air balloon. The venue will also display a 6.7m-tall Christmas tree. Visitors can meet Santa and listen to carolers throughout the weekend.

Ticket prices are set at $8 for a one-day pass. A one-day BFF pass for two shoppers costs $14. A three-day pass is available for $14. Children aged 10 and below enter for free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. The event runs from 1pm to 9pm on November 12, and from 11am to 9pm on November 13 and 14.

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Boutiques Singapore Features 300 Brands

Boutiques Singapore: The Gifting Edition returns to the F1 Pit Building from November 20 to 22. The 2026 edition features more than 300 brands. This year includes a record 90 international names new to the fair. Some of these international brands are making their Singapore debut.

Austrian-founded tableware curator Atelier 88 makes its first Singapore retail appearance. The brand offers European tableware with cups and plates priced from $90 to $250. Tumblers, stemware, and carafes range from $40 to $120. Indonesian fragrance house Scents of PLTO brings two exclusive scents. Smoked Osmanthus and Sheer Chrysanthemum are available for $85 for 50ml.

A new feature this year is the Singapore Design Gift Store, created with DesignSingapore Council. The store features design collectives such as Just a Band of Creatives. This collective sells bag charms and bookmarks made from repurposed measuring tapes. Observation House offers mushroom-shaped keychain lamps. Printcentre has acrylic keychains that reinterpret traditional Chinese talismans.

Singapore-born label Tow Tow will debut its System Collection. The brand is known for leather bags with colorful 3D-printed hardware. The new collection includes interchangeable straps, pouches, hardware, and charms. Shoppers can use these items to build their own bags. Prices for these items range from $88 to $185.

The event takes place at the F1 Pit Building at 1 Republic Boulevard. It is open from 11am to 9pm on November 20 and 21. On November 22, the hours are from 10am to 6pm.

ECA Merry Market Brings Regional Debut Brands

New Bahru hosts the ECA Merry Market from November 27 to 29. The ECA design-led fair returns for its fourth edition. This year's gifting edition marks the second year for the Merry Market. The event features more than 20 pop-ups and collaborator brands.

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The event is held in the newly restored School Hall. Five regional labels are making their Singapore debut via pop-ups. Bangkok-based lifestyle label Kodangs is participating. Kuala Lumpur design house Ana Tomy is also featured.

Thai fragrance brand The O.B.A. joins the market. Thai aluminum furniture brand Steady System will be present. Indonesian design label Objects of Bentala completes the list of new regional debuts.

Brands are teaming up on special collaborations. Japanese audio brand Audio-Technica is partnering with Singapore record store Avant Culture Club. They will present Listening Room. This space plays exclusive records curated by Avant Culture Club using the AT-LP3XBT Bluetooth turntable.

The Mezzanine Sessions: Grain/Form is located at the mezzanine of the School Hall. This 70-minute experience combines art, food, and scent around the theme of rice. Guests assemble a dish in a Korean-made Mujagi flower bowl. Attendees can take the bowl home with a scented artwork.

The event is located at New Bahru at 46 and 58 Kim Yam Road. It opens from noon to 8pm on November 27. The hours are from 10am to 7pm on November 28 and 29.

Christmas Together Offers Free Sustainable Village

Sustainable Markets SG is launching Christmas Together. This initiative opens a 70,000 sq ft Christmas Village at Hall F, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands. The village opens on November 27 and runs until November 29. Entry is free with registration.

The event supports charitable causes. Artist-designed gift tags by The Letter J Supply are among the festive buys available. Proceeds from these sales go to Singapore Red Cross Young Hearts.