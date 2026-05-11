Singapore Home Transformed into a Warm, Light-Filled Family Haven

This semi-detached house in Singapore was transformed from dark and dated into a warm, light-filled home with greenery and family-friendly spaces. The home's unconventional spaces, such as the dining area and kitchen on the lower ground floor, were repurposed to create a cohesive and comfortable living space.

This semi-detached house in Singapore was transformed from dark and dated into a warm, light-filled home with greenery and family-friendly spaces . The home was built on the slope of a hill, with the staircase, air well, and garden-facing spaces creating a stronger sense of connection for the family.

The house was part of a developer-built cluster with orange terracotta roof tiles and balconies jutting out from the second storey. The living room features green upholstered seating, light wood joinery, and warm neutral tones that echo the greenery around the home. The garden opens into the living room, and behind the staircase, doors lead to the playroom and study.

The master bedroom is on the second storey, along with the bedrooms of the couple's two young children, who share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The house's charm lies in its unconventional spaces, such as the dining area and kitchen on the lower ground floor, which do not feel dark or basement-like due to the openings to the side and rear gardens. The owners made the dining area a natural gathering spot for family dinners and gatherings.

The house's exterior remains largely unchanged, although the boundary wall was rebuilt and glass openings were added to echo the interiors





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Singapore Home Transformation Unconventional Spaces Family-Friendly Spaces Green And Light-Filled Home Developer-Built Cluster Orange Terracotta Roof Tiles Balconies Living Room With Green Seating Dining Area And Kitchen On Lower Ground Floor Master Bedroom On Second Storey Jack-And-Jill Bathroom Playroom And Study Behind Staircase Cozy Nook Under Air Well Skylight At Top Glass Balustrades And Glass Openings

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