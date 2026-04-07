Singapore Hospital Pioneers New Surgical Approach to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

Changi General Hospital (CGH) in Singapore is conducting a clinical trial using a surgical procedure, Cervical Lymphatico-Venous Bypass (CLyVeB-AD-1), to treat Alzheimer's disease. The trial aims to improve the brain's waste clearance by connecting lymphatic structures to veins, potentially removing toxic proteins and improving cognitive function.

Changi General Hospital (CGH) in Singapore is exploring a novel treatment for Alzheimer's disease, leveraging the principles of a surgical procedure commonly used to treat lymphoedema. This innovative approach, known as Cervical Lymphatico-Venous Bypass for Alzheimer's Disease (CLyVeB-AD-1), involves connecting lymphatic structures in the neck to adjacent veins to enhance the brain's natural waste clearance system.

The procedure aims to facilitate the removal of toxic proteins that accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. This first-of-its-kind clinical trial in Singapore and Southeast Asia, utilizes a microsurgical technique called lymphaticovenous anastomosis (LVA). The trial builds upon the knowledge gained from the use of LVA in Hangzhou, China, where it has been previously explored in the treatment of Alzheimer's. The development signifies a significant advancement in the medical field, paving the way for potential groundbreaking treatment options for individuals affected by this debilitating disease.\ The CLyVeB-AD-1 trial has already commenced, with four patients aged 61 to 73, diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, undergoing the procedure since January 2025. The medical team is actively monitoring the patients and initial results are promising. Clinical observations have indicated improvements in key areas such as memory loss, cognitive function, and behavioral issues. Brain scans conducted at the six-month mark have also displayed positive changes, suggesting a stabilization of the disease's progression. These preliminary findings are encouraging, offering hope for enhanced cognitive function and an improved quality of life for Alzheimer's patients. One patient, who had struggled with depression and anxiety, exhibited a more positive mood following surgery, while another experienced improved language skills and enhanced communication abilities. These early indications underscore the potential of this groundbreaking approach.\The initiative to explore this innovative treatment strategy stems from a need to go beyond the limitations of existing treatments for Alzheimer's disease. Current medications, while able to slow the disease's advancement to a limited extent, do not offer a complete cure. New drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, while effective, come with side effects and the need for regular monitoring. CGH aims to provide a more effective and innovative therapeutic approach to manage Alzheimer's disease. With an estimated 100,000 individuals living with dementia in Singapore, and 70% of those cases being Alzheimer's disease, the research seeks to provide an alternative or an adjunct to established therapies. The approach focuses on augmenting the body's natural waste removal process to remove toxic proteins from the brain. The success of the trial will offer hope for a brighter future and improved quality of life for the patients. CGH's pioneering effort highlights a significant stride in medical innovation and patient-centered care.\





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alzheimer's Disease Surgery Lymphatic System Changi General Hospital Cognitive Function

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Launches New Council to Support Businesses in Managing Climate RisksA new council, jointly led by the National Climate Change Secretariat and the Singapore Business Federation, will provide support for Singapore businesses to manage climate risks. The council's focus will be on providing practical guidance and resources to address rising temperatures and extreme weather events, aligning with Singapore's broader sustainability goals and the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Read more »

Singapore Warns of Potential Food Supply Disruptions Due to Middle East ConflictSingapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security, K Shanmugam, addressed Parliament, highlighting the potential for disruptions to food supplies due to the Middle East conflict. He advised Singaporeans to be flexible in choosing alternatives. While Singapore remains relatively stable, the government is closely monitoring developments and may need to take further steps if the crisis is prolonged.

Read more »

Ministerial statement: Gan Kim Yong on impact of Middle East situation on SingaporeSingapore’s economic growth in the coming quarters is likely to be affected by the fallout from the ongoing Middle East crisis and the GDP forecast will be updated next month, said Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Read more »

Singapore Increases Cost-of-Living Support and Accelerates Aid Amidst Economic ChallengesThe Singaporean government is bolstering financial assistance measures, including an increased cost-of-living special payment and earlier disbursement of CDC vouchers, in response to rising economic pressures and the impact of the Middle East conflict. Targeted support is also being provided to platform workers, private-hire car drivers, and taxi drivers. These actions demonstrate the government's proactive approach to address the cost of living.

Read more »

Singapore Announces Additional Support Measures Amidst Global Economic ConcernsThe Singaporean government is implementing a new support package to assist businesses, households, and the transport sector, following concerns about the energy crisis. The measures include cash disbursements for platform workers and drivers, enhanced tax rebates for businesses, and accelerated and increased cost-of-living payments for households.

Read more »

Singapore Unveils Measures to Cushion Impact of Energy Crisis, Boost Support for Households and BusinessesThe Singaporean government has announced a suite of measures designed to mitigate the effects of the global energy crisis, including increased financial support for households and businesses. These measures include bringing forward CDC voucher disbursement, increasing cost-of-living payments, and providing aid to platform workers and bus services. Businesses will benefit from enhanced tax rebates and energy efficiency grants. These moves come amid rising fuel prices and concerns over the economic impact of the Middle East conflict.

Read more »