The Women's Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp in Singapore brought 80 young athletes together for intensive training. WNBA champions provided mentorship to inspire the next generation of global talent.

The inaugural Women's Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp concluded on November 21 at the OCBC Arena in Singapore, bringing together 80 young female athletes from six continents. The four-day event featured intensive training, competitive games, and mentorship from WNBA champions and international coaches. Kaitlyn Chen emphasized the importance of resilience, advising participants to believe in themselves despite the inevitable challenges of professional sports.

Camp Mechanics and Competition Structure

Participants aged 17 were divided into eight teams of 10 players each to engage in a rigorous schedule of athletic testing and skill development. The curriculum included movement efficiency drills, three-on-three competitions, and life-skills seminars designed to foster holistic growth. Coaches from the WNBA, NBA, and FIBA provided direct instruction throughout the program to maximize player potential.

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The competition phase culminated in a 12-minute five-on-five final match between the Phoenix Mercury and the Golden State Valkyries. The Phoenix Mercury secured the victory with a score of 26 to 17. This final served as the climax of the training sessions, testing the athletes under pressure in a professional game setting.

Award Winners and Notable Performances

Japanese point guard Mika Takeuchi received the Kim Bohuny Camp Most Valuable Player award for her standout performance. The 1.60m athlete described the experience as valuable and stated her goal to succeed in the WNBA. Her compatriot Kako Otsuki was honored with the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award for her conduct throughout the event.

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Other major accolades recognized diverse talent across the participating regions. Polina Shchukina from Azerbaijan won the Sport Singapore 2026 Three-Point Champion title. Eveline Toyounon from Cameroon was named the Defensive MVP, while Spain's Isabel Hernandez took home the Playoff MVP award. These recognitions highlighted the high level of skill displayed by the international cohort.

Mentorship and Global Impact Statements

WNBA champion Kaitlyn Chen, standing among the event's key figures, shared her personal journey of overcoming waivers to win a championship. She urged the campers to stick with the sport and lean on their support systems. Chen's presence reinforced the message that setbacks are part of the path to elite status in women's basketball.

Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray coached the Phoenix Mercury to the final victory. The four-time WNBA champion praised the campers for their great attitude and adaptability. Gray emphasized that the camp aims to grow women's basketball worldwide by fostering competitiveness and continuous improvement in every player.

Local Representation and Future Prospects

Singaporean guard Claire Soo represented the host nation, leading her team to the quarter-finals in a 23-21 loss. The Raffles Institution student called the experience eye-opening, noting the value of learning from different playing styles. She highlighted the importance of body language and mentality in standing out on the court.

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Top-performing athletes from the camp are selected for BWB All-Star camps at the AT&T WNBA All-Star event in July 2027. This pathway provides a clear route for talented youth to continue their development. The inaugural Singapore camp successfully established a platform for global connections in the sport.