ICA Denies Power Outage at Woodlands Checkpoint, Cites Maintenance and Lorry Breakdowns

ICA refutes Malaysian media report of a power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 4, attributing traffic congestion to scheduled maintenance and two lorry breakdowns on the Causeway.

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority ( ICA) has refuted a Malaysia n media report claiming a massive power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint on November 4 caused heavy traffic congestion.

ICA confirmed there was no power disruption at the border crossing, responding to queries from The Straits Times on November 5. The Malaysian daily The Star had reported that a massive power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint led to a heavy traffic jam leading to the Malaysian checkpoint, stating the issue started at about noon. The Star's article, headlined Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint triggers massive Causeway gridlock, also noted that it remained unclear what caused the outage in Singapore.

Also read CNB arrests 64-year-old man after Woodlands drug raid; officer bitten and spat on

Clarification On Electrical Maintenance Works

ICA clarified that planned electrical maintenance works were conducted at the Old Woodlands Checkpoint on November 4 from 10am to 2pm. During this period, the Old Woodlands Checkpoint was temporarily unavailable for the clearance of arriving lorries, but lorry clearance continued at Woodlands Checkpoint. Some Singapore-bound cargo traffic built up on the Causeway during the works, and operations at the Old Woodlands Checkpoint resumed at around 4pm that day.

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Later on November 4, ICA observed that two lorries broke down on the Malaysian side of the Causeway towards Singapore, at about 4.30pm and 6.30pm respectively. These breakdowns blocked one of the three arrival lanes, contributing to traffic queues extending from the lorry breakdown sites into Malaysia. The congestion was further worsened by the naturally higher volume of vehicles during the evening peak period.

ICA posted advisories on its Facebook page to alert travellers to the vehicle breakdowns and expected delays, and to notify them when the affected lane reopened. The first lorry was removed only at 9.50pm that evening, and the second vehicle was removed at approximately 12.20am on November 5. ICA said: During this period, traffic towards Woodlands Checkpoint was disrupted.

Media Response To Traffic Jam Reports

The Star's report added that although all counters were operating at optimum level at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex, the jam lasted for many hours due to a build-up of vehicles from the Singapore side. ICA's response comes after some media agencies reported that heavy traffic was caused by a power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint. The traffic issues highlight the immense pressure on Singapore's land border crossings with Malaysia.

The Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints are among the busiest land borders in the world. According to ICA statistics released in February, close to 245 million travellers passed through Singapore's checkpoints in 2025, a significant increase from the 230 million seen in the previous year. Data from earlier in the year further illustrates the scale of cross-border movement.

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Record Traveller Volume At Checkpoints

During the school holidays from September 4 to September 14, more than 6.1 million travellers crossed the two main checkpoints, with three in four travellers entering the country through the land checkpoints. The volume peaked at more than 599,000 on September 4, setting a new single-day record that surpassed the previous peak of more than 598,000 crossings on June 19. These statistics underscore the critical need for robust infrastructure and efficient traffic management at these key economic gateways.

Heavy traffic is also expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Deepavali long weekend, according to ICA advisories.