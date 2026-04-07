Singapore Implements New Power Bank Restrictions for Departing Flights

From April 15th, 2026, passengers departing from Singapore will be subject to new regulations regarding the carriage of power banks on flights. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has announced a limit of two power banks per person, prohibiting charging on board and restricting their placement to carry-on baggage only. These measures aim to enhance safety protocols and mitigate potential hazards associated with power banks during air travel.

Effective April 15th, 2026, passengers departing from Singapore will be subject to new regulations regarding the carriage of power banks on flights. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on Monday, April 6th, that individuals will be permitted to carry a maximum of two power banks per person. This measure aims to enhance safety protocols related to these portable charging devices during air travel.

Passengers exceeding the allowance of two power banks will be obligated to dispose of the excess units before boarding their flight. This policy underscores the commitment to ensuring a secure and efficient travel environment for all passengers. The guidelines necessitate strict adherence to specific handling procedures to mitigate potential risks associated with power bank usage inflight.\The new regulations introduce several critical restrictions for power bank usage. Notably, the charging of power banks is strictly prohibited while onboard the aircraft. Furthermore, power banks are entirely forbidden from being stowed in checked baggage. These restrictions are designed to minimize potential hazards. Passengers are mandated to carry power banks exclusively in their hand-carry baggage, allowing for immediate access and rapid response in the event of any incidents involving the devices during the flight. This proactive approach supports the prompt management of any situation related to power bank malfunctions or potential safety concerns. The policy aims to facilitate swift action and minimize any disruption to the safety and comfort of passengers and crew. Power banks, essential for charging various portable devices, are available in multiple specifications, including differing watt-hour and milliamp-hour ratings. CAAS is also clarifying the specifications of acceptable power banks. Power banks must also have appropriate safety measures.\From April 15th, power banks are categorized based on their capacity. Those with a Watt-hour (Wh) rating of 100 or less (approximately 27,000 mAh) are permitted without any further conditions. Power banks with a rating exceeding 100 Wh but not exceeding 160 Wh are subject to approval by the respective airline. This tiered approach allows for control over the risk. Furthermore, all power banks must incorporate individual protection against short circuits. This protection can be achieved by either taping over exposed terminals or placing each unit in a separate plastic bag or protective pouch. The regulations emphasize the individual responsibility of passengers to ensure the safe transportation of power banks. Passengers are advised to familiarize themselves with these regulations and check with their specific airline for the recommended stowage locations for power banks within the aircraft cabin. This advisory stems from the fact that airlines may have slightly different policies concerning the storage and handling of these devices. Compliance with these measures is critical for a smooth and safe journey. Passengers are encouraged to plan accordingly and ensure they adhere to all guidelines to avoid any inconvenience at the time of departure





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Singapore Power Banks Flights Aviation Safety Regulations

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